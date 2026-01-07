11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

Save up to $700 on top-rated items.

Tractor Supply is starting the new year off with a major sale on winter apparel, hydraulic equipment, stylish storage solutions, and pet products. We searched high and low for the best deals and found top-rated items for up to 77 percent off. Keep scrolling to shop the 11 best Tractor Supply sales happening this week.

1 Men’s Long-Sleeve Button-Down Plaid Flannel Shirt

Savings: $10

A winter capsule must-have, this Men’s Long-Sleeve Button-Down Plaid Flannel Shirt ($10) is made from a hundred percent cotton for maximum comfort and breathability. Wear the shirt closed with jeans and loafers for date night, or layer it over a plain white tee for casual outings. It’s available in sizes M–3XL and eight colors.

2 Makita 18V Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit

Savings: $99

The Makita 18V Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit ($140) comes with an 18V LXT ½” Driver Drill and an Impact Driver, as well as two backup batteries and a charger. The tote bag is designed with ergonomic carrying handles for easy transport.

3 Dewalt Tool Backpack

Savings: $66

If you’re on the hunt for a new everyday work bag, consider your search over. This waterproof Dewalt Tool Backpack ($44) is “sturdy yet lightweight” and “has lots of different pockets,” says one shopper. “Really liking that it unzips all the way down [on] the sides so you can see and access everything easily [and] heavy duty zippers that are easy to use.”

4 CountyLine Gas-Powered Horizontal/Vertical Log Splitter

Savings: $700

This hydraulic CountyLine Gas-Powered Horizontal/Vertical Log Splitter ($1,000) uses 25 tons of force to cut through studs and timber, including logs for firewood. Plus, it’s attached to pneumatic tires, so you can wheel the machinery to the project site.

5 Red Shed Natural Coir Chicken Door Mat

Savings: $12

Keep your front porch looking cute and tidy with this adorable Red Shed Natural Coir Chicken Door Mat ($8).

6 Doodle Fur Dog Beds

Savings: $17.50

Give your pup a cozy night’s sleep with a brand new bed from country music star Miranda Lambert‘s dog brand, whose proceeds benefit animal rescue. Both the MuttNation Hexagon Doodle Fur Bolster Dog Bed ($17) and MuttNation Hexagon Doodle Fur Dog Bed ($17) have non-slip bottoms, and their covers are removable and machine wash-friendly.

7 Jachs NY Sherpa Lined 1/4 Zip Pull-Over

Savings: $23

Available in four colors, the Jachs NY Sherpa Lined 1/4 Zip Pull-Over ($7) has deep side pockets for storing small essentials like your phone and keys, as well as a flexible collar that, when fully zipped, covers the entire neck.

A five-star reviewer wrote: “Very warm and comfortable in cold weather. Liked it so much [that] I bought another and ordered two for my daughter. Excellent bargain.”

8 Game Zone Single Player Electronic Arcade Pinball

Savings: $30

Bring the arcade to you with the Game Zone Single Player Electronic Arcade Pinball ($30). It even comes with a score sheet, so you and your friends can track who earns the most points; it requires three AA batteries.

9 Red Shed Wooden Storage Stool with Sponge

Savings: $36

Keep spare blankets and cushions out of sight with help from this stylish Red Shed Wooden Storage Stool with Sponge ($24), which also serves as extra seating. The multifunctional ottoman can also be placed in an entryway for storing jackets, scarves, and mittens.

10 Tractor Supply Leaf Blower Toy for Kids

Savings: $30

Start ’em young and have fun with this Tractor Supply Leaf Blower Toy for Kids ($30). At a glance, it may look like your typical leaf blower, but it’s actually a battery-operated bubble machine.

11 Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Lithium Jig Saw

Savings: $44

According to a shopper, the Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Lithium Jig Saw ($65) “is very accurate” and “runs for quite a while on a single battery.” Plus, no extension cord needed.