11 Best Home Depot January Sales Starting This Week

From $1,100 off on appliances to a true tool kit bargain, this is a big event.

January presents a special time for shoppers, where a flurry of after-Christmas sales and year-end events can present some pretty enticing opportunities to save. And if you’re hoping to get started on big home projects you have planned for 2026, you might want to consider making Home Depot one of your first stops. The home improvement retailer is slashing prices on everything from essential tools to home decor and appliances, with some marked down for as much as $1,100. Ready to score some serious discounts? Here are the best Home Depot January sales that are starting this week.

1 | DeWalt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower

Savings: $179

Don’t make the same mistake many other homeowners do by purchasing essential tools when they’re full-priced. Instead, prepare for next fall by treating yourself to a DeWalt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower at a much lower price. And not only will it cost you less, but customers love how lightweight, powerful, and easy to use this model is.

2 | Hampton Bay Truitt Transitional Vanity

Savings: $39

Even if a full bathroom remodel isn’t in the cards, you can still give it a bit of a facelift with this Hampton Bay Truitt Vanity. Customers say the piece is “well built and easy to install,” and at just over half off its original asking price, you can’t go wrong.

3 | Milwaukee Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit

Savings: $550

Building up a set of tools used to take a lot of time and plenty of money…But not anymore. This Milwaukee Cordless Combo Kit will launch your collection in just one step. And when you consider the entire set is valued at $1,499, you’re getting over $1,000 in savings altogether.

The kit includes many toolbox staples, including a circular saw, grinder, impact wrench, reciprocating saw, work light, and much more—including spare batteries. “Has everything I need and then some,” one happy customer writes. “Everything works great.”

4 | Sxiawe Baroque Arched Wall Mirror

Savings: $100

The right mirror can make rooms look bigger and brighter—so long as it looks good itself. This Sxiawe Baroque Arched Wall Mirror brings a chic antique element at a fraction of the cost you’ll pay at specialty furniture stores, whether it’s resting on your mantle or hanging in your hallway.

5 | DeWalt Cordless Impact Driver

Savings: $219

Heavy-duty jobs require heavy-duty tools, like this DeWalt Cordless Impact Driver. But besides providing the power you need (and at a much lower price right now), its interchangeable power source makes it a must-buy for devotees to this brand.

“I could not love a human baby as much as I love these batteries,” one customer writes.

6 | Babo Care Hybrid Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Savings: $199

Ready to get a good night’s rest? Upgrade your bedding with this Babo Care Hybrid Gel Memory Foam Mattress, which combines spring support and a gel layer that helps promote breathability and cooling. And don’t worry about hiring movers to get it into your home: It comes nicely bundled in an easy-to-carry box that customers love as much as its comfort.

7 | Ryobi Cordless Hybrid Whisper Series Fan Kit

Savings: $39

A truly portable fan can be a true lifesaver, whether you’re working or relaxing. That’s why customers are gushing over this Ryobi Cordless Hybrid Whisper Series Fan Kit, which currently holds a 4.8 rating on the Home Depot website.

“We love this fan! We take it everywhere with us at our camp,” one writes. “It lasts for a long time and blows out a lot of cool air.”

8 | Entryway Storage Bench

Savings: $179

No one likes seeing a mess as soon as you walk in the front door. Get organized with this attractive Entryway Storage Bench from Harper & Bright Designs, which has plenty of built-in room for stashing everything from boots to delivery boxes. And at nearly half off the original price, you can’t go wrong!

9 | Milwaukee Magnetic Tape Measure 2-Pack

Savings: $26

There is practically no project in the world you can’t complete without a tape measure. You can make sure you’ll never be caught without one, thanks to this Milwaukee Magnetic Tape Measure 2-Pack. However, these may be a step above what you’re used to.

“These are just fantastic,” one satisfied customer writes. “The tape measures are compact, the tape rolls out extremely smoothly, the locking mechanism is fantastic, and they even have a very useful LED light.”

10 | Bobsweep UltraVision Pet Robotic Vacuum

Savings: $959

What’s the only thing better than not having to vacuum up after your four-legged family members every day? Saving close to $1,000 when you pick up a mechanical helper. Besides suction, this Bobsweep UltraVision Pet Robotic Vacuum has wet and dry mopping functionality that can tackle any mess, so you don’t have to.

11 | GE French Door Refrigerator

Savings: $1,100

New year, new appliances! If you’ve been in the market for a new fridge, this GE French Door Refrigerator might be worth considering. With over $1,000 in savings, this model is beloved by customers for its spacious interior and unique features.

“Best refrigerator I’ve ever owned, maybe because it is so big!” says one reviewer. “I love having the water inside the door. It is also very quiet. It is the perfect refrigerator for a big, hungry family.”