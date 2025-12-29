6 Best IKEA Winter Sale Deals Starting This Week

Shop IKEA’s Winter Sale now for big discounts on dressers, sofas, bedding, and more.

There is no better time to shop at IKEA. The store is currently hosting a major sale, the IKEA Winter Sale. Merchandise, including select popular items, is up to 50 percent off, and IKEA Family Members receive an additional 10 percent off. What should you shop for before the sale ends on January 13? Here are the 6 best IKEA winter sales starting this week.

1 This Clean, White Dresser

The GULLABERG8-drawer dresser, white/anchor/unlock function, 66 1/8×18 7/8×39 3/8 ” is a versatile piece of furniture, on slae for $319.99 from $379.99, $60 off. “My daughter and I just finished assembling this unit yesterday afternoon. It is a very solid unit, instructions were clear and straightforward. Tons of space for all her stuff 🙂 my only recommendation is to double check your space as it is indeed a large dresser,” writes a shopper.

2 An Expensive-Looking Sofa

IKEA is a sneaky source of high-end-looking sofas, like this HOLMSUND 3-seat sleeper sofa, Borgunda beige. Get it for $969 or pay $1249 after the sale is over. IKEA Family members will get an additional 10 percent off. “It has a minimalist look that can fit in with any decor. This couch has far exceeded my expectations and I’m here to report that after about 9 years it’s still great,” one longtime owner wrote. “I purchased different color Holmsund covers for it. The washing instructions recommend not to wash and dry them but I have and so far so good, at least for the older pastel color versions of these covers. I feel like this couch could easily last another 10 years no problem.”

3 Various Bedding Sets

I am a bedding snob and can attest that IKEA actually sells great sheets for next to nothing. There are many on sale this month, including the twin MÖJLIGHET Duvet cover and pillowcase(s), white/mosaic patterned, for just $14.39 from $17.99. One shopper calls the set “brilliant” in a review. “The print is playful and blends beautifully,” they wrote. “At the price, I can afford to change the look frequently.”

4 A New Set of Glasses

I have some friends who are serious chefs and they buy a lot of their dishes and glassware at IKEA. This POKAL clear glass, 9 oz, six-pack is on sale for $2.99, down from $4.99. “These glasses are well made and good size for a small portion of drink for kids or an adult. Easy to store and dishwasher safe,” writes a shopper.

5 Cleaning Supplies

After the holidays, when I take down the Christmas decorations, I go on a major cleaning spree. This PEPPRIG Squeeze-clean flat mop, gray, 4 ¾x14 ½ “, is on sale for $6.99 from $9.99, but there are other great cleaning supplies to choose from. “for this price, quality is awesome,” confirms a shopper.

6 And, the Perfect Full-Length Mirror

On the market for a full-length mirror? The LÄRBRO Mirror, 18 7/8×47 1/4 “, is on sale for $27.99 from $39.99. “It’s reflective, just no barriers which is fine. The cardboard has the mirror outline in it making it easier to hang up! Great product,” writes a shopper.