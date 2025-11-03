7 Best New IKEA Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Check out the latest pans, organizers, tables, and more.

If your kitchen could use a little refresh, IKEA’s latest arrivals are here to help. From clever storage solutions and sleek cookware to cozy dining accents, the new lineup includes everything you need to make cooking and entertaining easier—and more stylish. Here are the best new IKEA kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1. KLIPPFISK sauté pan with lid

I have some pots and pans that merely look great on my stovetop, while the true workhorses typically get hidden in a cabinet. IKEA’s new KLIPPFISK sauté pan with lid checks both of these boxes. It has an attractive, modern design, with a grey-turquoise cast aluminum frame and wood detailing.

But it also features a sol-gel ceramic non-stick coating, two spouts (making it great for left- or right-handers), and a soft-closing silicone rim on the lid. It’s also only $35, much less than other pans of this caliber.

2. ÅLHULT two-seat dining table and chairs

Whether you live in a small apartment or you have a separate dining room but want a little place to sit right in the kitchen, this petite ÅLHULT dining table with two chairs is the perfect choice. Choose from beige or black for $250.

3. GUMMIHAJ holder with 3 chopping boards

I’ll buy pretty much anything if it’s seafoam green, but this GUMMIHAJ holder with 3 chopping boards is just as practical as it is stylish. The non-slip ends keep the boards in place, and they’re dishwasher-safe. Best of all, it’s just $15.

4. VARDAGEN carbon steel roasting pan

The holidays are upon us, and that means you’re going to need something to cook those turkeys, prime ribs, and lamb shoulders in. Enter IKEA’s new VARDAGEN carbon steel roasting pan, which is a steal at just $30.

“When seasoned properly, the carbon steel pan develops a dark non-stick surface, making it great for cooking tasty food without sticking. And it only gets better the more the pan is used,” explains the product description.

5. SVARTABBORRE baking sheet rack

The other thing many of us will be making a lot of very soon is Christmas cookies. And if you’re like me and do them in big batches, you absolutely need this handy SVARTABBORRE baking sheet rack, which is only $15. And when you’re done, it folds up for easy storage.

6. CHOKLADHAJ kitchen countertop organizer

Sometimes, the simplest designs are the best, like this wooden CHOKLADHAJ kitchen countertop organizer. Place spices, oils, and condiments in the lower portion, and utensils at the top. And can you believe it’s only $8?!

7. DOLKFISK chopstick holders

Turn sushi night into an authentic experience with these beautiful DOLKFISK chopstick holders. The set of four is only $10.