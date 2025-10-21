11 Best New IKEA Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Known for their affordable and easy-to-assemble furniture, you might not think to venture to IKEA for your seasonal decor needs—but the Swedish retailer is overflowing with pumpkin candles, spooky Halloween caricatures, and tablescape essentials for your Thanksgiving feast. See which fall items are catching our eye below, with prices as low as $5.

1 Paper Pumpkins

If you go light on seasonal decor, you’re probably on the hunt for items that will blend into your aesthetic and create less of an eyesore. In that case, these Paper Pumpkins fit the bill. The muted orange hue is very understated and a two-pack is just $10. Bonus: They’re foldable for easy storage.

2 Faux Autumn Wreath

Who said wreaths were reserved only for Christmas? This Faux Autumn Wreath ($13) exudes the warm and colorful spirit of fall, plus it can be displayed both indoor and outdoor. You can pair it with the complementary Artificial Autumn Garland ($10).

3 Halloween Mini Plates

Perfect for desserts and snacking, these Halloween Mini Plates feature spooky characters, including spiders, ghosts, and cobwebs. They’re made from stoneware and a four-pack costs $13.

4 Halloween Cushion Covers

You can also pick up those same characters on cushion covers. The Halloween Cat Cushion Cover ($5) has a spooky feline only for the other side to reveal a maze of cat eyes. The Halloween Ghost Cushion Cover ($5) is also dual-sided, with a ghost and spider web.

5 Unscented Fall Pillar Candles

Add a festive glow to your tablescape, mantle, or bath with these Unscented Fall Pillar Candles ($7/three-pack). They guarantee 30 hours of burning.

6 Glass Pumpkin Bowl with Lid

I love functional decor, so I’m definitely picking up this gorgeous Glass Pumpkin Bowl with Lid ($30). You can fill it with twinkle lights or candies, use it to house jewelry, or just admire it on display.

7 Orange Glass Lamp

This Orange Glass Lamp ($100) can be placed on a table or mounted on the wall. Its donut-like shape gives it an unique edge.

8 Ghost Throw Blanket

Made from soft cotton, this Ghost Throw Blanket ($20) is the perfect snuggle buddy for a Halloween movie night. The frayed edges give it a “dressier” appearance than other couch blankets.

9 Halloween Coir Doormats

Available in different sizes and prints, the Halloween Cat Coir Doormat ($10) is the smaller of the two and ideal for backyards and terraces. The Halloween Ghost Coir Doormat ($15) has a bigger surface that’s good for front porches, garages, and other high-traffic areas.

10 Spiced Pumpkin Candle

Priced at just five bucks, you won’t find a cheaper Spiced Pumpkin Candle on the market. And you can reuse the pretty pumpkin-shaped jar once the wax is burned down.

11 Decorative Gourds

Add these Decorative Gourds to your mantle, dinner centerpiece, bookcase, or table cornucopia. The five-piece set ($10) includes different sizes, shapes, and colors.