Shop Marshalls’ new clearance sale with deep discounts on clothes, shoes, and home goods.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holidays are over, but consider Marshalls the gift that keeps on giving. The discount department store, which always offers deep discounts on everything from home goods to clothing and shoes, just dropped a major clearance sale in stores and on the website, slashing prices on everything you didn’t get underneath the tree. What should you shop for while the prices are rock bottom? Here are the 11 best Marshalls items on sale starting this week.

1 Lots of Warm, Cozy Sweaters

Christmas may be over, but winter just got started. If you don’t have enough warm sweaters to get you through the season, there are so many amazing styles on sale now, including this BARTOLINI Made In Italy Wool Blend Crew Neck Sweater, just $24 on clearance. The gorgeous men’s knit sweater has ribbed cuffs, collar, and hem.

2 Matching Kids Sets

I love all the matching children’s sets at Marshalls, many of which are on sale. This BTWEEN Little Girls Knit Tiered Dress And Corduroy Jacket With Scrunchie set is just $14 on sale compared to $26 retail. The green patterned dress, jacket, and scrunchie perfectly match and transition seamlessly from winter to spring.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Designer Women’s Clothing

I was shocked to find so many designer duds on sale from brands like Rag & Bone, Nike, and Rachel Zoe. This RACHEL ZOE Sleeveless Boat Neck Button Down Vest is now just $16, reduced from $19.99 and significantly less than the retail price of $30.

4 High-End Home Goods for Over 75 Percent Off

Marshalls sells a lot of affordable furniture and offers strong deals on high-end designer pieces that even interior designers approve of. This MOES HOME COLLECTION 66x18x32.5 Tobin Solid Mango Wood Iron Sideboard is on clearance for $449, a steal compared to the $1,410 retail price.

5 Boxer Briefs for the New Year

New year, new underwear. Refresh the undergarments drawer for less with the help of Marshalls. This JOCKEY3pk Microfiber Stretch Boxer Briefs set is priced at $9.99 and includes three pairs of cozy briefs.

6 A New Year, A New Suit

Start the year off with a new suit! Marshalls sells some great designer suits at a lower price. If they don’t fit exactly right, take them to a tailor. The SCOTCH & SODA2pc Plaid Modern Fit Suit for men usually retails for $400, but is on clearance for $160.

7 A Warm and Cute Beanie

Keep heads warm with winter hats. There are styles on sale for the whole family, including kids. This JANIE AND JACK Heart Intarsia Pom Pom Beanie is just $6 compared to over $10 retail.

8 Casual But Expensive Looking Loafers

Get a new pair of shoes that look expensive and provide all-day comfort. These ROCKPORT Men’s Leather Dmx Dudley Casual Loafers are on sale for $40, compared to over $75 retail.

9 Throw Pillows and Blankets

There are many great home goods finds in the clearance section, including this RACHEL ZOE 2pk 20×20 Tori Faux Fur Pillows set. On sale for $22, or $11 per pillow, each pillow looks like real leather and makes a great addition to your sofa.

10 Burton Beanies for Under $6 Each

A three-pack of beanies for $16.99? Yes, please. Perfect for anyone who loses their hat, this set of three BURTON Dnd Beanies is a serious steal. That averages out to under $6 per hat.

11 And, Great Cookware for Less

There are some great cookware deals after Christmas, including this DAVID BURKE 8in Stainless Steel Regency Fry Pan With Dual Pour Spouts. Originally priced at over $26, the clearance price is just $12.