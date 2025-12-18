These Marshalls Christmas gifts feel thoughtful and stylish, even when bought last minute.

I love Marshalls, especially for holiday gifts. The discount store has everything imaginable for everyone on your list, including men, women, and children. Even with just over a week until Christmas Day, there is still time to get thoughtful gifts at the best prices. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best Marshalls Christmas gifts that don’t look last-minute.

1 Bond No. 9 Perfume

Marshalls is a sneaky source for high-end designer fragrance. I am always shocked when I see a variety of Bond No. 9 perfumes there for way under retail. Right now, you can get BOND NO. 9 3.3oz New York Flowers Eau De Parfum for $199.99, $100 less than most other stores.

2 Ganni Chelsea Booties

I would not be mad if I found this pair of GANNI Made In Portugal Mid Cut Chelsea Booties With Cap Toe Detail wrapped up underneath the tree. The boots are over $500 on the Ganni website but only $129.99 at Marshalls. Available in European sizes 36 to 41.

3 A Bow Embellished Beanie

Winter hats are always a great little gift. I love this LELE SADOUGHI Bow Embellished Beanie. You will pay more than twice as much for the same hat at other stores, or $34.99. The hat features a ribbed knit design, velvet bow details, and crystal embellishment.

4 Cashmere Fingerless Gloves

I prefer fingerless gloves because they allow you to text and type. These HANNAH ROSE Cashmere Fingerless Gloves are luxury for less. The super-soft gloves are just $24.99, compared to $46.

5 A Gucci Tie

Unsure of what to get a guy who has everything? Splurge on a designer tie, while saving money at Marshalls. The store has an extensive selection of name-brand ties for less, including this GUCCI Made In Italy Silk And Wool Blend Designer Tie for $179.99, which sells for over $240 elsewhere.

6 A Greyson Polo

Polo shirts are always a great gift. This GREYSON Montauk Curiosities Polo is over half off retail at $34.99 and features a great falcon print. The fabric, a poly-spandex blend, offers stretch, while the cuffs and collar are baby-ribbed. The shirt is lightweight and breathable, and has a quarter-button front.

7 This Little Knife Sharpener

Shopping for someone who is obsessed with sharp knives? This WUSTHOF 8×3 2 Stage Handheld Knife Sharpener is the perfect stocking stuffer. It provides two stages of sharpening and features a brand logo accent and grip handle. Get it for $16.99.

8 A Marine Layer Pom Beanie

There are great winter hats for men, including this MARINE LAYER Archive Pom Beanie. Marshalls is selling the warm hat in two color options, each just $16.99 and made from recycled polyester. The hat features knit construction, Nordic design, a ribbed band, and a pom pom top.

9 A Little Rice Cooker

Sometimes the smallest gifts can make a significant impact, especially in the kitchen. This DENMARK 4 Cup Rice Cooker is just $12.99 and makes the perfect pot of rice with the touch of a button, enabling you to cook rice quickly and effortlessly. It is non-stick for easy release and has a removable inner pot and glass lid, allowing you to monitor the cooking process.

10 A Vanity

Any aspiring makeup artist will get lots of use out of this TEAMSON Polka Dot Print Gisele Play Vanity Set With Led Lights, just $89.99. The two-piece set includes a vanity table and chair and features a polka dot design. It has three mirrors and one drawer for storage, including an LED battery-operated mirror.

11 A Pretend Dyson Set

How adorable is this Casdon DYSON Supersonic Toy Blow Dryer And Straightener Hair Set? It includes a pretend Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, nozzle, diffuser, Dyson Corrale straightener, 2-piece stand, one barrel brush, and one comb, perfect for mini-me styling sessions. Get the set for $24.99.