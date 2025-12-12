From plush toys to kitchen finds, these Cracker Barrel gifts are perfect last-minute buys.

Did you wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping? No worries. Cracker Barrel is here to save the day. The restaurant’s brick-and-mortar store and online shop are stocked with a wide selection of holiday gifts. And, even better? Many of them are on sale right now. What should you buy for everyone on your list? Here are 11 Cracker Barrel finds shoppers say make great last-minute gifts.

1 Adorable Stuffed Animals

If you have kids on your list, there are lots of stuffed animals to choose from at Cracker Barrel. My favorite is the Jumbo Laying Giraffe Plush and the Jumbo Highland Cow Plush. Both are 30 percent off right now, on sale for $11.89 “Awesome plush sleepy giraffe,” writes a shopper. “Super plushy and soft.”

2 Luxurious Hand Cream

Looking for a beauty care product for someone on your list? This Dionis® Youth Boosting Sea Treasure 2 Oz. Hand Cream is $19.99 and is packed with ingredients like squalane and peptides to deeply hydrate and soften hands and cuticles while restoring the skin’s natural suppleness.

3 Ornate Photo Frames

There are a few new ornate gold frames to glam up your home at Cracker Barrel, and this one is selling out fast. The Gold Photo Frame, $9.99, has a detailed design and can be placed on any table, desk, or shelf. “STUNNING!” writes a shopper. “Really love this frame.” They note that it is only appropriate for horizontal photos.

4 Diet-Cast Vehicles

If your gift recipient collects die-cast vehicles, Cracker Barrel has you covered. Get the Volkswagen Blue T2 Van Die-Cast on sale for $17.49 or the 1964 1/2 Green Ford Mustang Convertible Die-Cast for the same price. But hurry! Other cars have already sold out.

5 A Fun Fishing Game

If you have an aspiring fisherman and owman on your list, this Catch of the Day Bass Fishing Set, $34.99, will be a fun gift. The adorable skill game lets children play like real fishermen. The battery-powered bass can be placed in a bathtub, pool, or pond, then submerged and floated to the surface; its mouth opens and closes. Once caught on the magnetic lure, it can be reeled in like a real fish!

6 A Real Keyboard

Cracker Barrel’s Deluxe Electronic Keyboard, is on major sale for $20.99. The musical instrument includes an auto-bass-chord function, large-scale integration, matrix-controlled logical circuit, rhythm programming, recording and playback with 100 rhythms, five percussion sounds, and 10 demo songs, all with adjustable tempo, and a microphone. “It’s meant for a 5 year old but his little sister loves it too. They share because it has many instruments on one keyboard. You can even sing on the mic and record yourself!” writes a shopper. “Size is nice for kids learning how to play.”

7 A Ceramic Butterfly Figurine

This Ceramic Butterfly Figurine, featuring floral designs, will make a butterfly lover’s heart flutter. “Lovely piece . Would show off much better if shown against a different background color. Very pretty in person,” writes a happy shopper.

8 Cracker Barrel Pancake Mix Set

What’s even better than a Cracker Barrel gift card? This Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle – Small, an exclusive to Cracker Barrel, $15.98. It comes with a 12oz. A bottle of 100% Pure Natural Syrup and a 2-pound box of the chain’s famous Buttermilk Pancake Mix.

9 This Cat Sleeping on a Pillow

Glitter globes are Cracker Barrel collectors’ items. If you are shopping for a kitty lover, this Acrylic Cat On Pillow Glitter Globe will be the cat’s meow on Christmas morning. The pillow lights up and glitters, while the kitty sleeps peacefully.

10 Or, This Puppy Dog Planter

Or, if you are shopping for a lab lover, get them this Puppy Dogs Planter ($59.99), perfect for displaying their potted plants. “Got my daughter a lab puppy for Christmas and I got this wonderful large planner with beautiful lab puppies,” one shopper writes.

11 Harry Potter Stuff

Shopping for a Harry Potter fan? Cracker Barrel offers many great gift ideas. From a Harry Potter Paint with Water Book for $15.99 to a Harry Potter Castle Cocoa and Mug Set, $14.99, and even a Hogwarts Castle Black Long Sleeve Tee, $26.99, find the perfect item for your Potterhead at the store.