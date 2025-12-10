11 Best New Cracker Barrel Home Finds Landing in Stores This Week

These 11 new Cracker Barrel home finds are landing now, from décor to V-Day gems.

What’s new at Cracker Barrel? With just a few weeks left until Christmas, many of the holiday decorations that were flooding the store aisles and website pages have sold out. Luckily, there is a lot of new merchandise trickling in, including home decor that will look great year-round and even some Valentine’s Day-inspired finds. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home finds landing in stores now.

1 New Valentine’s Day Glitter Globes

Glitter Globes are one of Cracker Barrel’s specialties. While it’s hard to believe, the store is already getting a lot of Valentine’s Day items in, including this Acrylic Rose Glitter Globe. The Cracker Barrel exclusive is $34.99. “Our glitter globes can add sparkle to your home. Thoughtfully designed to be beautiful while off, these amazing pieces mesmerize when turned on. Great for gifting or keeping for yourself, they make great additions to homes and offices,” they write.

2 Ornate Gold Picture Frames

There are a few new ornate gold frames to glam up your home at Cracker Barrel. This Gold Photo Frame, just $9.99, has a detailed design and can be placed on any table, desk, or shelf. “STUNNING!” writes a shopper. “Really love this frame.” They note that it is only appropriate for horizontal photos.

3 And, Gold Candlesticks

Candles help infuse comfort and warmth into your home. These timeless Brass Candle Sticks are available in various sizes. The small is just $9.99 and looks like it belongs in a grand, old house.

4 Love Art

Another Valentine’s Day home find? This piece of wall art, just $19.99. “Say it every day with our I Love You Wall Decor. Featuring a timeless design and heartfelt message, itﾒs the perfect accent to bring warmth and love into any space,” writes Cracker Barrel.

5 A Velvety Bow Pillow

Get it before it sells out! This Cracker Barrel-exclusive Pink Bow-Shaped Pillow is trending, so it may be gone soon. The preppy aesthetic pillow is a great Valentine’s Day gift at $19.99, featuring a luxe, velvety fabric.

6 Love Kitchen Towels

My kitchen will display Christmas towels until at least January 1, but this True Love 2 Piece Towel Set will make removing all my festive favorites easier. One is covered with hearts and paws, and the other is the “roses are red” poem. The set is just $12.99.

7 Apple Measuring Cups

These Apple Measuring Cups, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $14.99, are fruity and fun. “Fun and functional describe this measuring cup set. These adorable apples stack to save space in your kitchen while offering a unique accent that can live on your counter when not in use,” the store writes about them.

8 A Butterfly Figurine

This Ceramic Butterfly Figurine, with floral designs painted on it, is so fresh and springy. “Lovely piece . Would show off much better if shown against a different background color. Very pretty in person,” writes a happy shopper.

9 Puppy Love in a Cup

Shopping for a dog lover? This Dog in Love Cup, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, is just $19.99. “Bring charm to any space with our Dog in Love Cup Decor. Featuring an adorable pup nestled in a cup, this playful accent adds warmth and whimsy to shelves, desks, or gift displays,” reads the product description.

10 This Rustic Bull Skull

If you are a fan of rustic decor, throw this item in your cart ASAP. The Bull Skull Wall Decor, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, makes a statement for $49.99.

11 This Floral Painting

You can find surprisingly high-quality artwork at Cracker Barrel for a small price. This Floral Painting Wall Decor, $24.99, is perfect for setting on a mantel or shelf, or hanging on the wall, adding a touch of warmth and color to any room.