These new Cracker Barrel home finds bring instant warmth, charm, and cottage comfort to any space.

Cracker Barrel is the best place to shop for little items that will make a significant impact in cozying up your home. There is an entire section of the Cracker Barrel online store devoted to “cozy cottage” products, ranging from kitchen and cooking essentials to artwork and accent pieces. What should you shop for to bring that down-home country vibe into your living spaces? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel cozy home finds available this week.

1 A Warm and Inviting Floral Arrangement Painting

Cracker Barrel sells beautiful artwork for a small price. This Floral Painting Wall Decor is just $24.99 and is perfect for setting on a mantel or shelf or hanging on the wall, adding a little bit of warmth and color to any room.

2 Memory Book Boxes

What is more comforting than having memories nearby? This set of two Memory Book Boxes is decor that doubles as storage. “Adorn your home decor with a little bit of fun with our Memories Book Box Set of 2! This set of book boxes adds a unique dimensional element anywhere you place it. Use just as decoration or store pictures, notes, or anything else inside!” reads the product description. Get the set for $24.99.

3 A Ceramic Butterfly Figurine

If you know a butterfly lover, this Ceramic Butterfly Figurine, with floral designs painted on it, will put a smile on their face. “Lovely piece . Would show off much better if shown against a different background color. Very pretty in person,” writes a happy shopper.

4 A Kitty Glitter Globe

Glittering, mesmerizing globes are Cracker Barrel collectors’ items. If you are a cat lover or are shopping for one, you will love this Acrylic Cat On Pillow Glitter Globe. The pillow lights up and glitters most amazingly, while the kitty sleeps peacefully.

5 An Ornate Gold Grame

Are you on the hunt for an ornate gold frame? Cracker Barrel has the perfect one. This Gold Photo Frame is just $9.99 and has a detailed design and can be placed on any table, desk, or shelf. “STUNNING!” writes a shopper. “Really love this frame.” They note that it is only appropriate for horizontal photos.

6 A Mini Apple Figurine

Cracker Barrel excels at nailing the simplest decor items. This Mini Apple Figurine is a favorite of shoppers for just $3.99. “I would buy it again,” a shopper confirms. “I’m going to us it as a small paperweight for my table.”

7 The Giving Plate

The Giving Plate, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, is a great way to spread warmth amongst people. The decorative item is just $22.99 and reads: This plate has no owner. It brings love and goodness from home to home. Enjoy. Refill. Then pass it on.

8 This Cottage Hostess Apron

Aprons make great gifts for those who spend a lot of time in the kitchen. This Cottage Hostess Apron, $16.99, will make any cook feel like they are in a country diner. “Whether you fix the feast single-handedly or make a social event of dinner prep, our aprons will help protect your clothes in style. Save yourself from splashes and stains while you enjoy your time in the kitchen with this charming accessory!” writes Cracker Barrel.

9 A Cuddling Puppy Dog Planter

Lab owners are obsessed with the Puppy Dogs Planter ($59.99), perfect for displaying any of your potted plants. “Got my daughter a lab puppy for Christmas and I got this wonderful large planner with beautiful lab puppies,” one shopper writes.

10 Apple Measuring Cups

Another must-buy for an apple-inspired kitchen? These Apple Measuring Cups, a Cracker Barrel exclusive for $14.99. “Fun and functional describe this measuring cup set. These adorable apples stack to save space in your kitchen while offering a unique accent that can live on your counter when not in use,” Cracker Barrel writes about them.

11 And, Brass Candle Sticks

Adding candles around your home is an easy way to infuse comfort and warmth. There are lots of candlestick holders, including these timeless Brass Candle Sticks in various sizes. The small is just $9.99 and looks like it belongs in a grand, old home.