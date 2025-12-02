These seven Cracker Barrel holiday gifts are trending fast with shoppers this week.

Cracker Barrel is not only a great place to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but also to go shopping. The Cracker Barrel country store is a must-visit part of the iconic restaurant, but did you know you can also shop for the same items online? Right now, there are so many fantastic gift finds for everyone on your list, all at reasonable prices. Here are the 7 best Cracker Barrel holiday gifts shoppers want this week.

1 So Many Great Harry Potter Gifts

Shopping for a Harry Potter fan? Cracker Barrel has lots of great gift ideas. From a Harry Potter Paint with Water Book for $15.99 and a Harry Potter Word Search for $14.99 to a Harry Potter Castle Cocoa and Mug Set, $14.99, and even a Hogwarts Castle Black Long Sleeve Tee, $26.99, find the perfect item for your Potterhead at the store.

2 A Pancake and Syrup Breakfast Bundle

If you are shopping for a regular Cracker Barrel diner, this Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle – Small, an exclusive to Cracker Barrel, $15.98. It comes with a 12oz. A bottle of 100% Pure Natural Syrup and a 2-pound box of Buttermilk Pancake Mix.

3 Die-Cast Cars and Trucks

If your gift recipient collects die-cast vehicles, Cracker Barrel has you covered. Get the Volkswagen Blue T2 Van Die-Cast for $24.99, 1978 Bronco Stripes Die-Cast Truck for $24.99, or the 1964 1/2 Green Ford Mustang Convertible Die-Cast for $24.99.

4 An Electronic Keyboard

Cracker Barrel’s Deluxe Electronic Keyboard, $29.99, comes with an auto-bass-chord function, large-scale integration, matrix-controlled logical circuit, rhythm programming, recording and playback with 100 rhythms, five percussion, and 10 demo songs, all with an adjustable tempo, and a microphone. “It’s meant for a 5 year old but his little sister loves it too. They share because it has many instruments on one keyboard. You can even sing on the mic and record yourself!” writes a shopper. “Size is nice for kids learning how to play.”

There are lots of stuffed animals to choose from at Cracker Barrel, including the Jumbo Laying Giraffe Plush for $16.99 and the Jumbo Highland Cow Plush for $16.99. “Awesome plush sleepy giraffe,” writes a shopper. “Super plushy and soft.”

6 You Can Even Get This Goat Milk Beauty Set

Looking for a beauty care product for someone on your list? This Dionis 5 Piece Vanilla Bean Set, $24.99, comes with soap, lotion, hand cream, body scrub, and more, all packaged in a reusable bag.

7 And, This Toy Fishing Set

This Catch of the Day Bass Fishing Set, $34.99, is an adorable skill game that lets children play like real fishermen. The battery-operated bass can be placed in a bathtub, pool, or pond. The bass dives and floats to the surface, and its mouth opens and closes. One caught with the magnetic lure can be reeled in like a real fish!