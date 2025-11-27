Cracker Barrel just dropped gorgeous new home finds, from decor to gifts for every room.

Looking for beautiful home decor? Visit your local Cracker Barrel store or the website. Both are filling up with so many amazing home finds, ranging from Christmas decorations (trees, ornaments, and outdoor blow molds included!) to exquisite chandeliers and home furnishings. The only bad news? The hottest items sell out fast. What should you buy this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Tiffany Style Lamp

Cracker Barrel has a whole section devoted to “cozy cottage” finds, including this White Stained Glass Lamp. It gives Tiffany lamp vibes for under $100. It’s “better in person,” according to shoppers. “Just bought this…gorgeous!” one wrote.

2 Stacking Books with Storage

This set of two Memory Book Boxes is also in the collection. The beautiful boxes double as decor and storage all in one. “Adorn your home decor with a little bit of fun with our Memories Book Box Set of 2! This set of book boxes adds a unique dimensional element anywhere you place it. Use just as decoration or store pictures, notes, or anything else inside!” reads the product description. Get them for $24.99.

3 Fake Christmas Trees

There are so many new holiday items arriving daily at Cracker Barrel, even fake Christmas trees. While it seems odd to buy a tree at the same place you eat chicken and dumplings, the store’s selection is fantastic. I love Cracker Barrel’s 9′ Prelit Flocked and Glittered Christmas Tree, which is selling out fast. The gorgeous tree is white, flocked, and glitteringly stunning, selling for $699.99.

4 Glitter Globes, Like This Cat on a Pillow

There are tons of glittering, mesmerizing globes at Cracker Barrel, and they have become collector’s items. If you are a cat lover or are shopping for one, you will love this Acrylic Cat On Pillow Glitter Globe. The pillow lights up and glitters most amazingly, while the kitty sleeps peacefully.

5 A Cuddling Labs Planter

Shopping for a gift for a Lab lover? Breed owners are obsessed with the Puppy Dogs Planter, $59.99, perfect for displaying any of your potted plants. “Got my daughter a lab puppy for Christmas and I bought this,” one shopper shared in a 5-star review. “Wonderful large planner with beautiful lab puppies.”

6 A Holiday-Inspired Lamp Post

In addition to the crazy assortment of ornaments, there are unexpected holiday decorations at Cracker Barrel, including this Christmas Lamp Post. The 10.25″ x 8″ x 56.25″ is decorated festively and on sale for $69.99. It is sold out online, but you might be able to find it at your local store.

7 The Giving Plate

The Giving Plate is a Cracker Barrel exclusive, currently trending. The decorative item is just $22.99 and reads: This plate has no owner. It brings love and goodness from home to home. Enjoy. Refill. Then pass it on.

8 Brass Candlesticks

There are also lots of candlestick holders, including these timeless Brass Candle Sticks in various sizes. The small is just $9.99 and looks like it belongs in a grand, old home.

9 A Beautiful Painting

I was actually pretty shocked to discover that Cracker Barrel sells beautiful artwork. This Floral Painting Wall Decor is just $24.99 and is perfect for setting on a mantel or shelf or hanging on the wall.

10 A Beaded Chandelier

I am truly obsessed with this Metal and Wood Beaded Chandelier. There is only one available for $1,154.99. “The black beads on this chandelier are elegantly draped in two tiers and graduate in size with the largest at the center of each draping. This attractive accent holds three lightbulbs, providing light that shines through the multiple draped layers,” writes Cracker Barrel.

11 A Kitty Blanket

Cracker Barrel has so many great gift items for cat and dog lovers. This Quilted Cat Throw, $69.99, looks thoughtfully handmade. It is soft, cozy, and perfect for a bed, chair, or sofa.