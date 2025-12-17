6 Cozy Throw Blankets From TJ Maxx and Marshalls Shoppers Love for Christmas Week

These cozy throw blankets from TJ Maxx and Marshalls are shopper favorites right now.

Throw blankets have become a new addiction of mine. It used to be just candles, but this year I can’t stop buying cozy throws for all my sitting and sleeping spaces. Luckily, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have some of the softest, most comfortable, and cutest throw blankets at a fraction of the price of other stores, making it affordable to get new ones seasonally. Right now, there are lots of great options to help you stay warm from winter through spring. What is currently in my cart at the discount stores? Here are 6 cozy throw blankets from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls that shoppers love for Christmas week.

1 This Shabby Chic Snowflake Baubles Throw

I love this SHABBY CHIC Snowflake Baubles Throw from Marshalls for $34.99. The cozy blanket features a chenille texture and knit pattern. It is soft, cozy, and adorable, with exaggerated snowflakes. Another thing I love about it? While it feels Christmasy enough, it is more winter-themed, so you can keep warm underneath it long past January 1.

2 A Cashmere Blend Throw

I am a sucker for anything cashmere. This Made In Italy Cashmere Blend Boxed Throw is made from a super-soft, luxurious cotton, wool, and cashmere blend. It features fringe trim and comes in a gift box, making it a great gift option. Get it at T.J. Maxx for $69.99 compared to over $100 retail.

3 A Hello Kitty Throw

Shopping for a kid or a Sanrio lover? This HELLO KITTY Everything Nice Throw is just $19.99 at Marshalls compared to over $38 retail. The soft, plush blanket features the famous cat in holiday attire, surrounded by Christmas trees. It measures 60 inches wide by 70 inches long.

4 A Preppy Bow Throw

I love these beautiful INDIGO Bow Throw. They are cozy yet textured, giving them a more expensive, luxurious look and feel. Get the 50-by-60 blanket for $29.99. This is a great gift for children, tweens, and teens.

5 A Textured Faux Fur Throw

Faux fur throws always look luxe compared to other materials. This TAHARI Luxe Textured Faux Fur Throw works in a glam room as well as in a rustic, understated space. The soft, comfy blanket measures 50 by 70 and costs $39.99, compared to over $55 retail.

6 A Flower Faux Fur Throw

I also love this more patterned faux fur blanket. The CHELSEA & THEODORE Sculpted Flower Faux Fur Throw from T.J. Maxx is $29.99 compared to $43. The soft, plush blanket is ideal for transitioning from winter to spring.