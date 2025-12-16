These nostalgic Cracker Barrel Christmas finds feel classic, cozy, and made to last.

Cracker Barrel is such a great place to shop for nostalgaic Christmas decorations and other holiday-centric items. The good news? With just a few weeks left until the big holiday, the restaurant’s famous country store is slashing prices on all holiday items. The bad? Many of the top sellers are already sold out. What items should you buy to keep for years to come? Here are 11 Cracker Barrel Christmas finds that feel old-fashioned in the best way possible.

1 A Gingerbread House Blow Mold

Cracker Barrel’s blow molds, which light up your home, are legendary. The Gingerbread House Blow Mold is a favorite and still in stock. “This blow mold gingerbread house is really cute. Great size and nice detail. Love it,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to my display. The house is beautiful and large,” adds another.

2 A Gorgeous Flocked Tree

Cracker Barrel’s 9′ Prelit Flocked and Glittered Christmas Tree is selling out fast, and there is only one left. The gorgeous tree is white, flocked, and glittering, priced at $699.99.

3 Hidden Valley Ranch Ornaments

There are so many adorable ornaments on sale, including this Hidden Valley Ranch Bottle Ornament, $4.50, reduced from $8.99. Or get Ruffles, Pringles, Oreo, or other snacks at the same price.

4 An Infant Hat and Sock Set

Is it the baby’s first Christmas? This Infant Polka Dot My First Hat and Sock Set will be remembered for years to come. The set, on sale for $8.50, comes with a matching set of socks and a hat, which will help them “look their best for your family holiday gathering,” says Cracker Barrel.

5 A Jeweled Tree Topper

What is more classic than a traditional tree topper? The Jeweled Star Tree Topper, on sale for $15, will complete your tree in sparkling style. “Our Jeweled Star Tree Topper will definitely an attention grabber on your tree! This star is covered in jewels, making it really sparkle and shine like every star should!” says Cracker Barrel.

6 This Christmas Dog Sitter

Shoppers love Cracker Barrel’s “sitters,” including this Christmas Dog Sitter, priced at $4.50. “Adorn your home decor with a little bit of fun with our shelf sitters! These add a unique dimensional element and brighten any space! Be sure to collect them all to accent your home through every season,” writes the store.

7 Elf with Gift Box Blow Mold

So many blow molds are sold out for the season, and the Elf with Gift Box Blow Mold is selling fast. It is marked down to $23.99. “The cutest blow mold I am happy I came across this web. Bought both the stacked gingerbread blow mold and the Elf. Love them both. You will not regret this buy,” a shopper says.

8 This Dog Salt Shaker

This Dog with Santa Hat Mini Salt Shaker is selling fast and is also on sale. Get it for just $0.75, while supplies last. The collectible is “super cute,” writes a happy shopper. “Bought for Christmas trinket shelf.”

9 Chicken Noodle Soup Ornament

Another super adorable ornament that never goes out of style? This Chicken Noodle Soup Ornament is on sale for $3.60. “From glass to hand-crafted, porcelain to fabric, each ornament from Cracker Barrel is a unique holiday keepsake meant to be cherished for generations. Every year we work hard to bring you the ornaments you have come to expect from Cracker Barrel, from the traditional to the whimsical we have something for everyone! We hope you enjoy this year’s Ornaments Collection and wish you a very Merry Christmas, this, and every year ahead!” says Cracker Barrel.

10 Shrek Holiday Plush

If someone likes Shrek, they will love the Shrek Holiday Plush, priced at $6.50. “Your little one will love snuggling with our Shrek Holiday Plush! This soft plush is certain to warm hearts and become their new best friend. The perfect cuddle pal for story time or late night sleepovers,” says Cracker Barrel.

11 Skating Santa Ornament

And another great ornament is the Skating Santa Ornament, now marked down to $2.40. The keepsake ornament is super cute and will be enjoyed for holidays to come.