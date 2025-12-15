11 Best New World Market Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From throw pillows to wine paraphernalia, these picks will get your home holiday ready.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to update your existing stash of Christmas decor, this year’s offerings from World Market might be the perfect excuse. The popular home goods store is filled with great finds along the aisles, from seasonal throw pillows to festive cookware that will make your home look its very best. Whether you’re looking for refined and classic or modern and cheeky, we’ve pulled some of our favorite items that were just added to inventory. Read on for the best new World Market Christmas decor finds you should pick up this week.

1. ‘Dear Santa, Just Bring Wine’ Beverage Napkins

The holidays take entertaining duties to an entirely different level, so it’s important to stay prepared. If you want to make your guests chuckle, you might want to consider grabbing a few packs of these cheeky beverage napkins that put a cute twist on raising a glass. There’s also plenty of different options available that feature festive gnomes, a tipsy reindeer, and a punny Dachshund to round out your offerings.

2. Green Faux Norfolk Pine

Looking to literally deck the halls? Not only do these faux pine garlands and wreaths look like the real thing, but they already come pre-lit with battery-operated LED lights that will set your arrangement aglow. It’s a great starting point for anything who wants to get creative with their decor!

3. Santa Embroidered Beaded Throw Pillow

Dressing up your furniture a little differently can go a long way towards creating a festive ambiance. This Santa throw pillow is an easy addition to your current couch setup or guest bed splay that will get your home ready for the holidays.

4. Gold Metal Bow Tree Topper

No matter what type of Christmas tree you end up going with, it’s essential to have a showstopper piece to cap the whole thing off. For just $25, this metal bow tree topper lends an elegantly classic look to your evergreen.

5. Knit Sweater Bottle Outfit

Everyone deserves the chance to sport a chunky holiday sweater at some point during the Christmas season—including the beverages. Whether you’re serving cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, or champagne, this wine bottle sweater will make each pour and refill a little cheekier.

6. Retro Ceramic Light Up Tree

Who doesn’t love a little bit of throwback decor? In what looks like a perfect replica of one of my grandmother’s most cherished seasonal pieces, this retro ceramic tree will bring back plenty of old memories on your mantle or entryway table while you create some new ones.

7. Enameled Cast Iron Embossed Scandi Dutch Oven

There’s arguably no time of year when cooking is more of a central element than the holidays. Why not bring a little of that festive spirit into the kitchen with you? This 5-quart embossed and enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment you can have, perfect for everything from braised stews to freshly baked bread. It’s also the type of tool you can keep out on the stove all the time, making it a perfect decorative touch.

8. Snowy Bottlebrush Wreath

Most people end up getting something to hang on their doors during the holidays, but very few of them are as charming as this snowy bottlebrush wreath. The vaguely vintage piece brings a wintery look into the mix and comes ready to hang wherever you need it.

9. Ceramic Christmas Tree Figural Teapot

Warming up with a cuppa during the holidays? You can keep things festive with this ceramic Christmas tree teapot. The pink confectionery motif will truly elevate your tea service cart, especially when paired with cakes or desserts after dinner.

10. Christmas Tree Taper Candle

Candles are a true Christmas essential, but if you’re really trying to go all out, a regular stick won’t do. These Christmas tree taper candles come in sets of two and make for the perfect wintery addition to your dining room tablescape, mantle, or anywhere else you’re looking to set a cozy vibe.

11. Pre-Lit Glitzy Artificial Tree

Whether you’re working with a small space or just need something a little more compact to decorate around the house, this artificial tree can be an easy, literal plug-and-play. It comes pre-lit with a timer function, and at just three feet tall, can perfectly fill any corner of your home you think needs a little more holiday cheer.