7 Best Pottery Barn Christmas Finds, According to Interior Designers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Pottery Barn has gained its elegant reputation for a reason. They’re like the royalty of home decor. Sure, you’re going to pay significantly more than other stores, but sometimes good decorations are worth the investment. Here are the 7 best Pottery Barn Christmas finds according to Todd Harmon, the Principal designer, furniture specialist, and CEO of Aura Modern Home.

1 Oversized Bells

These golden Oversized Bells are $79.50-$119 and add some drama to the display in the best way. “I love the Oversized Bells because they offer an instant, architectural focal point,” Harmon said. “These are not your typical tiny jingle bells. They come in varying sizes and finishes, creating beautiful, simple drama. You can hang them from a mantel or use them in a sophisticated grouping on a console table. The mixed metals are very current.”

2 The Faux Lit Red Berry Avant-Garde Wreath

The Faux Lit Red Berry Avant-Garde Wreath for $335 adds a natural looking element to the entryway. “This Faux Lit Red Berry Avant-Garde Wreath is a twist on the traditional wreath,” Harmon said. “The design feels more sculptural and modern than the standard pine needle look. The bright red berries pop against a dark door or a white-painted wall. Its clean lines elevate a classic holiday staple.”

3 The Lit Snowy Crystal Trees

The Lit Snowy Crystal Trees give the look of frozen, icy branches indoors for $47.99-$68.99. “The Lit Snowy Crystal Trees offer a beautiful, frosty texture that feels luxurious,” Harmon said. “They are a much more refined alternative to simple glittered decor. The delicate snow effect and integrated warm lights create a magical glow. Group a few different sizes together to create a charming winter forest vignette on a side table.”

4 Bronze Sculpted Reindeer Collection

The Bronze Sculpted Reindeer Collection ranges from $19.50-$329 and can be mixed and matched. “I appreciate the weight and artistry of the Bronze Sculpted Reindeer Collection,” Harmon explained. “These pieces have an heirloom quality that simple ceramic figures lack. Their sleek, streamlined posture feels updated and less cartoonish than some holiday figures. A pair of these look stunning on either side of a fireplace.”

5 Stewart Plaid with Faux Fur Back Pillow

The Stewart Plaid with Faux Fur Back Pillow adds a cozy, plaid pattern to your living room couch for $29.50-$55. “The Stewart Plaid with Faux Fur Back Pillow combines a classic print with an unexpected texture,” Harmon said. “Plaid can sometimes feel too casual, but the faux fur backing adds a touch of glamour and coziness. This pillow is perfect for adding holiday warmth to a neutral sofa. The mix of materials is visually interesting and inviting.”

6 The Ceramic Gingerbread Truck

The Ceramic Gingerbread Truck for $49.50 is a festive statement piece that won’t get stale. “The Handcrafted Ceramic Gingerbread Truck is a playful, nostalgic piece that feels fresh and unexpected,” Harmon said. “It moves beyond traditional ornament shapes and brings in a sense of fun. This piece would look fantastic as a centerpiece on a kitchen island. It is a subtle nod to vintage Christmas charm.”

7 The Classic Velvet Bow Stockings

The Classic Velvet Bow Stockings for $27.50 at a pop of holiday colors to your mantel. “The Classic Velvet Bow Stockings are a foundational piece for elevated Christmas style,” Harmon said. “Their clean, heavy velvet fabric and tailored bow detail make them timeless. This simple structure allows for bolder design choices elsewhere in the room. I recommend a neutral color like “Stone” or “Ivory” for maximum versatility across years and themes.”