Christmas is in full swing at Hobby Lobby! The store has been stocking holiday items for months and is definitely at its peak right now. While many of the most viral items have sold out, new arrivals hit shelves daily. My advice? If you see something you think you like, throw it in your cart ASAP or it might be sold out next time you check. What should you consider buying? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas finds landing in stores now.

1 So Many Holiday Crafts

Hobby Lobby still has so many amazing Christmas crafts, allowing you to build everything from gingerbread houses to decorate holiday ornaments. This Brother Sister Design Studio Gingerbread House 3D Foam Craft Kit is just $2.49. It comes with everything you need to make a snow-covered gingerbread house decorated with fake gumdrops, candy canes, and sprinkles. “Very cute and fun to make,” writes a shopper. “The kids will have loads of fun making this little house.”

2 Fake Christmas Trees

If you don’t have a Christmas tree or want to add a new one to the mix, Hobby Lobby has your back. There is a wide assortment of fake Christmas trees, ranging from traditional, realistic green trees to pink, flocked attention-grabbers, all half off. There is even this Merry Grinchmas tree.

3 Bulb Ornament Sets

There are so many fantastic ornament sets at Hobby Lobby. My store has a whole wall devoted to bulb sets in every color imaginable, including this Robert Stanley Home Collection White & Silver Ornament Set, $12.49. “I bought these gorgeous ornaments in both the larger and smaller sizes. They also come in red. I also bought a box of both sizes,” writes a 5-star reviewer.

4 A Rattan and Pine Star

Hobby Lobby has lots of rustic holiday decorations. This Rattan & Pine Star Wall Decor is a festive wall hanging for $18.49. In the center of the rattan star are greenery, pinecones, and berries dusted with sparkly glitter and white flocking for snow.

5 White Glitter Village Pieces

This White Glitter Wood Church, on sale for $23.99, is a shopper favorite. “These churches are beautiful…i painted them and put fairy lights in them and sold them at a craft show,” writes a shopper. “I just bought this for my home and I can’t wait to put it out this Christmas season. It is a good size and very pretty. You can’t beat this one at half off the price,” adds another.

6 Rustic Bells

I ordered a bunch of these Brother Sister Design Studio Gold Rustic Metal Bells. They are $3.74 each, but look a lot more expensive with a metal body and an antique gold finish. “Add these to wreaths or garlands, or hang them on the branches of your tree with matching ornaments for a fabulous look!” says Hobby Lobby.

7 So Many Fun Novelty Items

Hobby Lobby has so many fun novelty ornaments, like this Ruz Funyuns Ornament. It looks just like the bag of onion-flavored rings, and makes a cute gift for any snacker. Get it on sale for $7.99. Or, if you have a chicken nugget eater in the house, get this The Christmas Shoppe Chicken Nugget Ornament, $3.99. Not only does it look like a piece of chicken, but it also comes with a dipping sauce.