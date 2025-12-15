7 Best Michaels Christmas Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers

Interior designers reveal the Michaels Christmas décor finds they always buy for festive style.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With Michael’s being known for their craft supplies and decorations, their seasonal items don’t disappoint! They have a wide selection to reflect various styles and tastes, and even the experts recognize their value. I spoke with Laura Medicus, Interior Designer and Owner of Laura Medicus Interiors at Laura Medicus Interiors, to find out her favorite items to pick up from Michael’s this holiday season.

1 Santa’s Clothes Garland

The Santa’s Clothes Garland for $13.49 is a cute way to add something adorable to the Christmas display. Not everything needs to be extremely aesthetic, some things can just be fun. “Kitschy cuteness! I would drape this over a shelf or a window in a kids room,” Medicus said.

2 Holly Jolly Stripes Wired Ribbon

Holly Jolly Stripes Wired Ribbon for $5.59 is a great way to spruce up areas that need just a little something extra or the presents under the tree. “I love this bold striped ribbon,” Medicus said. “Use it to dress up a plain wreath or a garland. I also love ribbon like this for adding some fun to a plain package.”

3 10″ Santa & Poodles in Pink Car

Some decorations don’t need to make sense, like the 10″ Santa & Poodles in Pink Car for $13.99. They just need to be festive and make you happy! “This is ridiculous and tacky and I love it! Place it somewhere like a corner of the mantel or on a side table where it will be a delightful surprise,” Medicus suggests.

4 8″ Red & White Stripe Glass

The 8″ Red & White Stripe Glass for $11.99 is a great option for displaying small items during the holidays. “This is so cute to have Christmas candy sitting out in or place vintage ornaments in,” Medicus said. It looks elegant and expensive, while being an affordable way to incorporate color during the holidays.

5 14″ White Reindeer Head with a Scarf

The 14″ White Reindeer Head with a Scarf for $19.99 can add a little flare to a bare table in your home that needs some love. “I would dress this guy up with some ornaments or ribbons from the antlers and place him on a console table,” Medicus said.

6 Clip on Candles

For a vintage flare, these Clip on Candles for $17.49 are a vibe, and come in both white and gold. “I’m a big fan of clip on candles to make a Christmas Tree look a little more natural,” Medicus said. “Use the flicker mode at night and you will really amp up your traditional Christmas vibe.”

7 6″ Unfinished Winter A-Frame

The 6″ Unfinished Winter A-Frame for $5.19 is a fun art project to work on together, and adds such a festive touch to your Christmas display. “This would be so much fun to customize and embellish with kids,” Medicus said. “They would look great in a kids room as a night light once you’re done decorating!”