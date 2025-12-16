7 Christmas Finds at TJ Maxx That Feel Like Nostalgic Holiday Decor

These classic TJ Maxx Christmas finds bring back old-school holiday charm and warmth.

Holiday trends come and go, but classic, nostalgia-inducing Christmas decorations never get old. From The Grinch and Charlie Brown Christmas-inspired items to OG Santa and reindeer designs, there are so many incredible traditional Christmas decorations at T.J. Maxx right now. And guess what? Some are even on sale. What should you shop for? Here are 7 Christmas finds at T.J. Maxx that feel like nostalgic holiday decor.

1 A Letters for Santa Mailbox

This box will be useful for years to come. The SINCERELY SANTA 25in Metal Letters For Santa Mailbox is not only decor, but makes a great novelty item for your family or a celebration. The $129.99 item includes a slot for people to insert their letters to Santa, which can then be sent to the North Pole.

2 Apres Ski Old-Fashioned Glasses

The vintage apres ski vibe never goes out of style. This BALSAM AND FIR Set Of 2 Skiing Double Old-fashioned Glasses is Christmas nostalgia at its best. Get the set of two glasses for $14.99.

3 A Pastel Santa Decoration

This PEPPERMINT SQUARE Santa With Christmas Tree Decor is pastel perfect. The glazed ceramic decoration features Santa in a purple coat holding a green Christmas tree covered in colorful decorations, including candy and bows. Get the colorful piece for $16.99.

4 Glass Ornaments with Glitter

Lots of holiday items are on clearance, including ornaments. There are lots of IMPULS glass ornaments on sale for $5, compared to over $13 retail, including this Sled With Christmas Tree Ornament. All are handcrafted in Poland, feature a beautiful glitter finish, and have an old-school ornament vibe that never goes out of style.

5 Santa Striped Sheets

Bring a little of the “Ho, Ho, Ho” spirit into your bedroom with Santa sheets. This festive set of ASPEN Santa Stripe Flannel Sheets, $39.99, is made in Turkey and features a holiday-themed stripe pattern. The queen set includes two pillowcases, one flat and one fitted sheet, all in a beautiful storage pouch.

6 Grinch Salad Plates

The Grinch is a Christmas decor gift that keeps on giving. This DISNEY Set Of 4 Santa Grinch Salad Plates offers a little Merry Grinchmas spirit to your table spread. I would get the salad plates and stack them on your everyday white dinner plates for a touch of color and pattern. Get all four for $16.99 compared to $24.

7 A Snoopy Cookie Jar

A Charlie Brown Christmas has been going strong for decades. Well, since 1965, to be exact. T.J. Maxx offers a wide selection of PEANUTS-themed products, including this PEANUTS 9×10 Snoopy Puffer Coat Figural Cookie Jar for $29.99. The whole family will enjoy the lidded decorative cookie jar.