7 TJ Maxx Kitchen Upgrades Everyone’s Grabbing Right Now

From All-Clad to Le Creuset, these TJ Maxx kitchen upgrades are selling fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

T.J. Maxx is one of the sneakiest spots to get everything you need for your kitchen. Everyone knows that the discount store sells some of the cheapest items, ranging from measuring cups and pots and pans to dishes. But the store also sells a surprising number of chef-worthy, high-quality, name-brand kitchen items for way under retail. Are you in need of a little kitchen refresh? Here are 7 T.J. Maxx kitchen upgrades everyone’s grabbing right now.

1 An All-Clad Roasting Pan

Insider tip: Always shop the “slightly blemished” name-brand cookware. This means there might be a scratch or slight flaw, nothing that will impact cooking, but the price will be so much under retail. There are so many new All-Clad pieces at T.J. Maxx. This All-Clad 13×16 Stainless Steel Triply Roaster is $149.99, compared to much higher retail prices. It is big enough to hold turkeys up to 25lbs and is oven and dishwasher-safe.

2 A Cast Iron Double Burner Griddle

The FINEX Cast Iron Double Burner Griddle is a high-quality piece of cookware with dual carry handles, a brand logo accent, and a textured finish. A juice canal along the border catches excess liquid from food. Get it online for $199.99 or pay over $100 at other stores.

3 All-Clad Kitchen Shears

Stop using your cheap scissors in the kitchen and invest on a pair meant to cut everything from meat to veggies. This ALL-CLAD 8in Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears Slightly Blemished pair retails for $60 at high-end home stores, but T.J. Maxx has them for $34.99. They have a serrated blade and the shears pull apart for easy cleaning.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Gift Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab.

4 This Awesome Bowl

This FRESHBOX 40oz Stainless Steel Microwave Safe Bowl, $14.99, retails for almost double at other stores. It is double-wall insulated, leak-proof, and microwave-, dishwasher-, freezer-, and refrigerator-safe, and includes a lid.

5 A Fresh Storage Set

I like to swap out my storage sets annually, as they tend to get grimy. This Joseph Joseph 10pc Nest Lock Storage Set is a steal at $19.99. The containers nest neatly and have locking lids to maintain freshness. They are also airtight, leakproof, and the lids are stackable. The 10-piece set includes 0.9 cup, 2.2 cup, 4.6 cup, 7.7 cup, and 12.5 cup containers and lids.

6 And, This Food Prep Bowl Set

Don’t forget the JOSEPH JOSEPH 6pc Food Prep Bowl Set, perfect for helping you achieve your New Year’s Resolutions. The $16.99 set includes three mixing bowls, two preparation bowls, and a colander, all with a compact space-saving design.

7 And, This Le Creuset Baking Dish

I have found lots of great Le Creuset pieces at T.J. Maxx, including this LE CREUSET 9×9 Stoneware Square Baking Dish, just $19.99 compared to $55 retail. It is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees.