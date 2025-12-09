12 Best New TJ Maxx Clothing Under $20 Flying Off Shelves This Week

These new TJ Maxx fashion finds under $20 are trending fast and selling out this week.

TJ Maxx is absolutely slaughtering the game when it comes to massive markdowns and high fashion finds, and plenty of these things are truly selling like hotcakes and almost gone so if you do fall in love, snap these things up. There are Charles David faux fur trimmed maroon shoes that should be $200 but are $20, some holiday party bags you might only wear twice and some usual suspect sweaters. We genuinely had so much fun on our tour of these really gift-able things so let’s dive in to the 12 very best brand new TJ Maxx clothing pieces $20 that are flying off shelves this week.

1 SINCERELY JULES Wristlet Pouch

We can tell from our social feeds espress martinis and espresso martini towers are still in season. So mark the occasion with a beaded wristlet that has a bow-tied martini glass with espresso bean topped tini! It’s really too cute for words but we love that there’s so much detail on the glass that it’s tone and the tassle is lovely. It will steal the show at any holiday party. Sabrina Carpenter would approve. It’s $14.99.

2 VINEYARD CREW Tennis Club Boxy Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Ah Montauk, also known as “The End” vacation spot on the Eastern Long Island. It’s lost some of its surfer and fisherman appeal since this club was apparently established in 1948 due the Hamptonsification, but the butter yellow sweater is still very charming with the greenery insignia on it. It’s giving “old money,” the aesthetic the kids love. The waist is really flattering, and it’a a nice live-in one with good savings. It’s $16.99.

3 TULIP Smocked Bodice Maxi Dress

This dress is such an elegant, polished staple. It’s very farmhouse maiden-like but in such a beautiful bright red color. The smocked bodice top is so flattering, and it’s a nice maxi length you’re getting for a bargain price. It’s also ruffly, something you can just pull on and machine washable and made by the brand Tulip and $20 in savings, so this would be a score. It’s $19.99.

4 PACIFIC & CO Sweatshirt

The internet has been getting saucy with a cranberry sauce debate sauce. Some are team canned and jellied, just like Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman and other aspirational domestic people. Some are team homemade. We are officially team canned because of this little guy’s beady eyes are just charming us. This is the anti-holiday sweater, and it really just says it all. It’s $12.99.

5 MUK LUKS Marl Cottage Socks

These socks are worth spending a little extra on because they’ve got tassles, they’ve got the Nordic winter look and they’re an adorable pattern. These remind us of something you’d get at the best kept secret — a Swedish holiday market full of crafts beneath a Swedish church in Manhattan, or perhaps California’s Danish town. The color scheme is so darling. What a wonderful stocking stuff, socks within a sock! Socks can be a boring gift, but not these. They’re $12.99.

6 CINTELLI & GALLUZZO

It’s made in Italy like all the best stuff! Italy just shines during Le Feste, which is the December holiday season. They’re not as cold as other European countries north of it, but they do know about style. This pom pom hat is very craft-y instead of chic but it’s just so cute. You’ll stand out from the crowd in this one. Shop around for a lot of other styles of this hat on the site. You save $16, and it’s $14.

7 Heeled Sandals

Look at these suede empoli faux fur heels! What a price. We are tempted to get these ourselves, obviously, but will hold back because they’re selling out. Wearing this with a chic fancy lingerie like look to a holiday party is so the right move. It’s in the color of the season and it’s a very high quality shoe for this price. They’re open toe so it’s not a ton of coverage for winter but you’re wearing these with stocking and should just make sure you don’t have to trek too far, and you’ll be golden. (Walmart has a pair in black for the same price.) They’re not under $10, but they’re worth it at exactly $20.

8 GILLI Jolly Sweater

Gamechanger for your gingerbread houses – do colorful glitter glue. That’s the spirit of this sweater that’s really pure fun. It’s nice and plush and really makes a fun statement. It’s stretch it has drop shoulders, and it comes in sizes 1X, 2X, and 3X. Babealicious. It’s $19.99.

9 MICHAEL STARS Nadia Pants And Simone Tube Top Collection

This is a really chic going out top so you can feel a little sexy in the winter under a sweater. Remember Michael Stars? Bring the brand back in black with this. It’s gauze, a really hot top, and it’s elsewhere on the internet for $38-$57. Millennials are all about looking good and not buying homes apparently, so this is the perfect buy for that. It’s $19.99.

10 Martina Mori Leather Pochette Wristlet Pouch

Made In Italy. We’re a sucker for this, and it’s such a fun gift. It will carry your phone neatly and also some makeup for holiday party touch-ups and will be in style forever. We think it would look so good with an all black outfit, even that Michael Stars tube top. It’s imported leather and 8.5in weight x 6.5in height so sizable enough to carry the things you need on the go. It’s $16.99.

11 Snoopy Chenile Sweater

There’s an entire Snoopy chocolatier in Kyoto Japan because everyone still rides for him. Here he is getting into the spirit with Woodstock. It’s a standard almost old school fit, and the pom pomps on the tree actually pop out. Just look at his smile. High marks for adorability. It’s $19.99.

12 Lula Collection scarf

Color blocking a whole outfit can be so much fun, but this scarf has already done this for you in the most pretty muted pastel tones. That peachy beige and the the moss are really a welcome change from the bright red and green and it looks so incredibly soft and rich and thick for a gift people will remember you all winter long for or a self-gift. There’s a raspberry one for the same price as well that’s truly thick enough to keep your neck warm too. It’s just $14.99.