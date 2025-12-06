7 Best New T.J. Maxx High-End Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From normally pricey skincare products to designer accessories, you won't be disappointed.

At T.J. Maxx, you can grab great gifts, chic clothing, and drool-worthy decor—all for way less than you’d normally pay. And coming across an impressive designer piece or top-tier item is arguably one of the most satisfying outcomes in shopping. This month, the inventory is looking as good as ever, making it the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a little pre-holiday present without breaking the bank. Here are the best new T.J. Maxx high-end finds that are hitting shelves this week, according to shoppers on social media.

1. Skims Hoodies

You’re likely familiar with Skims for their super-popular lineup of shapewear that’s on the higher end of the price scale. But the brand is also beloved for its casual outerwear—which you can now score at T.J. Maxx.

On a recent store run, TikTok user @blondebaby22 found several pink Skims hoodies on the racks and implored her followers to “run” to score their own. The comfy-looking piece was listed at $39.99, compared to the regular $88 price tag.

She wasn’t alone: Another user was thrilled to make the same discovery at her local store. “Saw this in T.J. Maxx and I gasped!” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve never seen Skims at T.J. Maxx before!”

2. Tiffany & Co. Wine Glasses

Catching sight of an iconic powder blue Tiffany & Co. box at a store like T.J. Maxx can be truly thrilling. Now, shoppers say they’re finding pairs of wine glasses from the high-end store.

In a recent video, TikToker @allisonsrmz points out that the set is on sale for just $49.99 for the stemware set. “$100 on their website. Half off at T.J. Maxx,” she points out.

3. Tiffany & Co. Purses

It’s not just high-end glasses that are making waves at T.J. Maxx: Tiffany & Co. purses that have been popping up at the discount store have officially gone viral. TikTok user @thetjqueen was lucky enough to score one of her own and even got the store’s staff to share in her joy.

“When the T.J. Maxx employees are as excited as you are when you find the viral Tiffany & Co. purse,” she writes in her caption as an associate dances with her purchase.

4. FP Movement Clothing

There’s plenty of great clothing finds to be had on pretty much any T.J. Maxx run, but things get even better when you come across a brand like FP Movement on the racks. In a recent video, shopping influencer @jordynnewcombe gushed over a black fleece pullover from the company she found at her store for just $24.99. These usually cost $98.

Others were also lucky: One happy shopper not only found the same piece in pink, but hers was marked as just $19.99.

And that’s not the only item hitting shelves just in time for chilly weather. TikToker @nicholefattorosi spotted FP movement down ponchos at her location in multiple eye-catching colors, selling for just $19.99.

5. Yves Saint Laurent Makeup

High-end makeup can be a serious weight on your budget—unless you get lucky enough to find some at your local T.J. Maxx. TikTok user @dialina5 spotted a shiny gold box at her store containing a Yves Saint Laurent mini clutch with an eyeshadow palette. The best part? The high-end product was selling for only $19.99.

6. Fenty Hair Care

Most people head to Sephora or Ulta when they want to stock up on skincare and haircare products. But if you’re looking to get some of the same products for less, shoppers say you can get pretty lucky at T.J. Maxx.

In a recent TikTok video, user @mhouser12 runs down what she found at her local store from Fenty—the red-hot brand backed by pop icon Rihanna—including a moisture repair conditioner. “Definitely snagging this!” she admits after picking up the bottle.

7. Coach Purses

Tiffany & Co. isn’t the only luxury brand hitting the shelves at T.J. Maxx. Shopping influencer @shop.with.rachel came across several different Coach bags at her local store.

“Unreal how much Coach I found at just one T.J. Maxx,” she writes in her caption. “Run to your store before it’s gone!”

There’s also more beyond bags, too. TikTok user @bibianiee spotted plenty of Coach jewelry (as well as purses) at her local store, including bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.