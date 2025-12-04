T.J. Maxx just stocked new gift finds for every budget, from under-$10 buys to luxe splurges.

Have you hit your local T.J. Maxx store this week? In addition to numerous holiday decorations, the discount store has many gifts flooding the aisles and its website. And, true to brand, all of them are less than retail, helping you save money while crossing names off your holiday list. What should you shop for, from under-$10 steals to luxurious splurges? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds hitting shelves this December.

1 Stanley Cups

Why pay full price for Stanley Cups when you can get them for so much less at T.J. Maxx? The website just released several new STANLEY 30oz Stainless Steel Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler colors, including this beautiful lavender. Get it for $24.99 or pay $38 at other stores.

2 Decorative Games

Games are a fantastic gift that keeps giving. This SAGEBROOK HOME 10×10 Wood Tic Tac Toe Decorative Coffee Table Game is a gorgeous decorative piece and a fun game. Get it for $29.99.

3 A Princess Hooded Throw

If your recipient likes to stay warm and play dress up, this FAIRY DUST Girls Princess Hooded Throw is perfect. The soft, cozy, and warm blanket-meets-cape features a hood and sequin embellishments. Get it for just $19.99.

4 A High-End Coffee Table Book

Shopping for a home design guru? The ABRAMS Architectural Digest At 100 The Collectors Edition Book is a show-stopping coffee-table book for those with the finest taste. T.J. Maxx is selling it for way less than the competition, just $119.99 compared to the $175 retail price.

5 A Preppy Piece of Luggage

Luggage makes a great gift, especially if you are traveling this holiday season. This JUICY COUTURE 21in Estelle Extra Large Hardside Carry-on Spinner is adorable for a kid, tween, or teen. The luxurious-looking pink luggage piece is just $69.99, compared to the $115 retail price.

6 A Sweet Smelling Diffuser Set

On a budget? There are lots of great T.J. Maxx gifts under $10, including a reed set, an excellent candle alternative. This HOMEWORX 4oz Photoreal Boughs Of Holly Reed Stick Diffuser, $9.99, offers overall notes of frosted mint, crisp winter air, fresh eucalyptus, and holly berries. The set includes 1 (4oz) scented oil and eight reeds.

7 Whiskey Glasses and Ice Molds

If your recipient is a whiskey drinker, make their experience more refined with this BROOKSTONE set. It comes with two bulldog ice molds and two gold-rimmed whiskey glasses for $14.99.

8 Lots of Toys

T.J. Maxx has a surprisingly extensive selection of toys for all ages. This LEARNING JOURNEY On The Go Game Controller, $9.99, is for ages three and up. The battery-operated toy (2 AA batteries included) encourages role-playing and imagination and features sound effects, LED lighting, and an auto-shutoff.

9 An Upgraded Toiletry Bag

Does your recipient need a new toiletry bag? This BROUK AND CO Canvas Stay Clean Toiletry Bag has a very upgraded feeling to it. The zip pouch features a loop for easy hanging and is the perfect size for a carry-on. Get it for $12.99.

10 A Candle That Doubles As Decor

I’m obsessed with gifting candles, and T.J. is the place to get the best deals. This SAGEBROOK HOME 8oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle With Lid, $14.99, not only smells good but doubles as Grandmillennial decor.

11 A Jura Espresso Machine

Looking for a splurge gift? This JURA Made In Portugal 64oz E4 Automatic Coffee Machine will definitely perk up your recipient. With the touch of a button, they will enjoy espresso drinks year-round. Get it for $1,099.99 compared to $1399 retail.