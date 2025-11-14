11 Best New TJ Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These standout new TJ Maxx home finds are hitting shelves now with major style appeal.

If you are in the process of upping your home decor game, T.J. Maxx is here for it. The discount store is my sneaky go-to for all home goods, from throw rugs and pillows to large chandeliers and furniture. They also have so many fantastic holiday items arriving daily on the website and in-store. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Gorgeous Sheepskin Pelt Rug

I am a sucker for animal skin rugs. They always look a lot more expensive than they actually are. This AUSKIN USA 23×39 Combed Long Wool Sheepskin Single Pelt is so stunning for $69.99, compared to the $115 retail price.

2 Coastal Christmas Wall Art

If you have a beach house or a nautical theme, I have holiday wall art for you. This PETAL LANE 15×15 Merry Christmas Life Buoy Wall Art, $24.99, comes in an expensive-looking gold-trimmed white frame that features a back opening for hanging.

3 Dining Chairs That Give Major Serena & Lily Vibes

The entire Lillian August line screams Serena & Lily, and I am here for it. These LILLIAN AUGUST 21×33 Scalloped Bottom Skirted Dining Chairs are a steal at $199.99. They are beautifully upholstered with scalloped trim and contrast piping, and feature a removable seat cushion.

4 This Beautiful Coffee Table Book

A gorgeous coffee table book adds a touch of life to a room. This SIMON & SCHUSTER Point Break Book is penned by Raymond Pettibon, Jamie Brisck, and Brian Lukacher and is a must-have for a surfing family. The book spotlights more than 100 surfers.

5 A Maximalist Table Lamp

If maximalism is your aesthetic, this KARMA HOME 29.25in Glassed Metal Beaded Table Lamp will make the perfect addition to your space. The $59.99 lamp features gold-tone hardware, vintage style, beaded design, and a turn knob switch and is vibrantly hued in orange and red.

6 A Chinoiserie-Style Hen

This chinoiserie-style hen has so many grandmillenial vibes. The THREE HANDS 7x16x10in French Hen Ceramic Decor is just $39.99 and will look amazing in your home, especially in a kitchen.

7 A Fake Wreath That Looks and Feels Real

If you want a wreath that lasts more than a season but still feels real, get the RIDGEFIELD HOME 26in Real Touch Pine Wreath, $39.99. It features faux pinecone accents and a faux snow finish, but will definitely fool everyone who sees it.

8 This Genius Planter Ladder

I am definitely ordering this A&B HOME 14×7.5×71.5 Bucket Folding Reed Ladder Planter. It features a foldable, 5-bucket ladder design and is perfect for indoor plants. Get it for $99.99.

9 A Cozy Down Feather Bed

If you want to make your bed extra cozy, T.J. Maxx has the product for you. This CUDDLEDOWN Luxury Feather Bed, starting at $179.99 for a twin and $299.99 for king, provides two inches of feather cushioning and sits right over your mattress. This is a steal, as similar feather beds cost over $1,000 on the brand’s website.

10 This Leopard Print Wool Area Rug

T.J. Maxx is home to so many luxury rugs. I am obsessed with this MOMENI 5×8 Wool Woodland Cheetah Print Area Rug, $349.99, which has a very upscale look compared to other animal-print rugs I have seen.

11 Stunning Lighting Fixtures and Chandeliers

If you are shopping for chandeliers and lighting fixtures, T.J. Maxx isn’t the first store to come to mind. However, it is a sneaky source of lighting. I found this TROY LIGHTING 32.75×35 Iron Juniper 8 Light Chandelier for just $399.99, which retails for $1,000 at most other stores.