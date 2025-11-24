7 Best New TJ Maxx Winter Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop TJ Maxx’s best new winter clothing finds, from designer deals to cozy seasonal picks.

Have you hit your local TJ Maxx lately? The store is overflowing with new arrivals, including holiday decorations, clothing, shoes, and accessories. Whether you are shopping for gifts or for yourself, you don’t want to miss the amazing merchandise and unbelievable prices. I found name-brand jeans for a fraction of retail, mommy-and-me dresses, adorable pajamas, and men’s pants. There is basically something for everyone. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx winter clothing items hitting shelves this week.

1 Designer Jeans for Less

I went to Nordstrom yesterday, and most of the designer jeans were nearing $300. Not at T.J. Maxx! This pair of 7 FOR ALL MANKIND Alexa Jeans is just $69.99 . The same style can cost over $200 at other stores. This jean is flared at the bottom and will look so cute with heels or boots.

2 Mommy and Me Dresses

‘Tis the season to match with your mini. These LEA Mommy And Me Holiday Blackwatch Plaid Dress Collection, $14.99 to $29.99, is perfect for holiday parties or family photos. There are various dress styles and lengths for women and little girls.

3 This Laura Ashley PJ Set

I am loving everything Laura Ashley right now, including this LAURA ASHLEY 2pc Cherries And Hearts Pajama Set for $16.99. The matching set is so cozy and cute, available in sizes small to XL.

4 Men’s Designer Chinos

There are lots of great designer finds for men, including these RAG & BONE Standard Chinos. At T.J., you can pick them up for just $59.99. Or, you can pay over $200 for the same pair at department stores.

5 And, Designer Shirts

Barbour is one of those timeless brands I can’t get enough of. However, the prices can be high. Not at T.J. Maxx! This BARBOUR Crossfell Tailored Fit Shirt for men is just $59.99 and features button front closure and a plaid pattern.

6 This Amazing Quilted Jacket

There are so many winter coats at T.J. Maxx, and many of them are less than the sweaters from other stores. This LANDS END Diamond Quilted Jacket, $39.99, is designed for men, but I would honestly wear it myself.

7 And, This Puffy Kids Coat

Don’t ever spend full price on children’s coats, as they only wear them for a season or two before growing out of them. And, also because T.J. Maxx has the best winter coats for less. This SAVE THE DUCK Boys Lemy Hooded Teddy Lined Puffer Jacket is $59.99. Similar styles from the same brand sell for over $200 at department stores.