7 Best Holiday Gifts at Sam’s Club Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now

These seven Sam’s Club holiday gifts are trending fast and making shoppers stock up.

Have you been to Sam’s Club lately? The warehouse is filled with so many fantastic holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. From sports fans and kids to teens and moms, start crossing names off your list. All you need is a Sam’s Club membership card. All of the Sam’s influencers have been sharing about the hottest gifts of 2025. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best holiday gifts that Sam’s Club shoppers are grabbing right now.

1 A Golf Cart for Kids

If you are a golfer or have kids who gravitate toward the sport, they will love this golf cart. “Kids 12V ride-on Golf Cart $179.98 at Sam’s Club!” writes Sam’s Club Members. It comes complete with a “Seat Belt & Cup Holder,” “LED Headlights + Sounds,” “Forward & Reverse Using Shifter,” “Covered Roof Rack,” and accessories. The cart has a weight capacity of 66 pounds.

2 Sports Team Tumblers

Sam’s Club Members also shared about a clever tumbler set for sports lovers. “I’m SO excited—I spotted this @logobrands_sports tumbler set and now I’m officially on the hunt for the LA RAMS one! You get TWO tumblers: 30oz with a top handle lid and a 40oz with a comfy side handle. Both are vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold for HOURS! Plus, I’m obsessed with the neutral color and team branding—seriously perfect for game day or everyday. Find your local NFL and NCAA teams in select clubs now!”

3 A Bluey Trampoline

Sam’s Club Members also shared about the 4′ Kids Bluey Trampoline at Sam’s Club for $149.98. “Includes a secure enclosure & 20 soft play balls,” they wrote. “Suggested for ages 3-6. Max weight of 55lbs.”

4 A Weighted Baby Doll

Another great kids’ gift idea? “Check out these weighted baby dolls! $29.98 at Sam’s Club!” wrote Sam’s Club Members. “Weighted and poseable doll for realistic feel. Includes Pillow, Bib, Pacifier and Birth Certificate. 15.5″ Long and 1.7lbs. Play encourages Imagination, Nurturing and Fine Motor Skills.”

5 A Pretty Mahjong Set

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a Mahjong set. “The most ✨MAHJ-ical ✨ mahjong set by @shopjoyc: Maison Lude’s Mahjong Blooming & Cirquejong Editions exclusively at Sam’s Club,” they wrote. “Choose from a pretty flower theme or a fun circus inspired print.”

6 A Bunch of Kids Gift Ideas

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared a bunch of kids’ gift ideas. “I spotted some amazing prices on toys today at Sam’s Club!” they wrote, listing the following deals.

⭐️Bluey’s Camping Cookout Set $8.17 off now $31.81

⭐️Member’s Mark Wooden Building Blocks $6.17 off now $26.81

⭐️Member’s Mark Gourmet Toy Appliances $3.17 off now $18.81

⭐️LEGO DUPLO Bluey Ice Cream Trip with Bluey Building Set, 22 pc. $5.00 off now $19.98

⭐️Bluey Jumbo Plush $5.17 off now $24.81

⭐️Bluey Mega BBQ Bundle $35.00 off now $54.98

7 And, Teen Approved Gift Ideas

They also shared several teen ideas. “Here are 4 Teen Gift Ideas that my son approved!” they wrote.

⭐️Woojer Vest 4 High-Fidelity Haptics – for VR, Games, Music, Movies, and Wellness now $50 off, get one for $249

⭐️Atomic 56″ 4-in-1 Game Table with Accessories $329

⭐️Logitech G923 SE Racing Combo for Xbox and PC or PlayStation get it now for $399

⭐️Segway E3 Pro SE Electric Scooter, it goes 20 MPH and comes with a built in Lock & Phone Mount. Get it for $499