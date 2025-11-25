7 Best Sam’s Club Black Friday Deals Starting Thursday

These standout Sam’s Club Black Friday deals offer huge savings on TVs, tech, toys, and more.

Sam’s Club‘s may not the most popular place we hear about when it comes to deal finding, but it should not be overlooked. We’re scrutinizing the prices elsewhere because like you, we’re thrifty. The two page crop of Sam’s Club deals for Black Friday 2025 that start on Thursday include some practical living room and kitchen offerings and some truly fun outlandish offerings at the highest end.

As Zachary Mack told you last month, Sam’s Club is using AI to make some things better like selecting items for its seasonal sales and staffing requirements for busy hours during promotions with seductive incentives. Here are the seven best Sam’s Club deals right now.

1 VIZIO 50″ Class Quantum Series QLED Smart TV

Watching Kevin McCallister’s antics on 50″ TV is within reach at this price, and it comes with the stand. The apps for your favorite streaming services are built in and the resolution is 4K. This is one of their cheapest TVs right now.

“I’m so glad I bought this TV on Cyber Monday. The picture quality is stunning, and the sound is surprisingly good. I haven’t tested gaming yet, but the picture settings seem to be very versatile. Overall, it’s an excellent 4K smart TV for the price. I made a great choice and can’t wait to upgrade to a bigger screen someday,” one reviewer said, noting it was all in all a good purchase, if a starter. “Great quality tv has excellent picture and excellent sound. Would definitely recommend to others and would buy it myself again. Great pricing too!” another said. Note that Best Buy does have this one on sale for a much better deal at $179. Meanwhile, Walmart’s priced it at $238. But of the Sam’s Club deals, a TV is among the most practical purchases. At Sam’s Club, it’s $268.

2 Trampoline with safety net

I’m a massive fan of trampoline-ing and didn’t know a basketball trampoline was a thing. But what a dramatic holiday buy if you want to be a holiday hero. It’s for the budding baller and diver — because you can practice your flips. The safety netting surrounding the bounce house is giving us some comfort. Safety first! “This is the first one we have owned, but we think it is high quality,” one reviewer said. “Great trampoline! My husband assembled by himself. The directions say it should take 90 minutes to put together, but it took him more like three hours and he followed the directions exactly. The zipper is well made. The net seems to be pretty sturdy. My kids are 4 and 6 and lean on it quite a bit.” It’s $239.98.

3 Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System

Everyone wants one of these. It’s healthier than deep frying per dietician experts, but just how much healthier it is depends on what you’re frying. It’s not a ticket to have whatever you want. The calories are the calories. The lovely thing is these clever contraptions can take boring vegetables and frozen food up a few notches. See The Takeout for some bright ideas. When we see capitals in a review, we pay attention. “I purchased the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Cooking System because it is SO MUCH MORE than just an air fryer. I couldn’t be happier with this purchase. I previously had an air fryer I never used because it was so messy. The Ninja Crisp 4-in-1 is SO EASY to use, and clean-up is a breeze! If you are considering making the purchase, I believe you will not regret it,”one reviewer said. The doorbuster price is $104.72 for members.

4 Sony PlayStation 5 Console Slim Digital Edition

This gaming device is nothing new but this is a solid price. (Walmart has the very same price.) It’s 4K TV, 1TB of storage. Per this exhaustively thorough review over at IGN, this is a worth it machine, even though the system has not evolved much over the years. The top games of the year are Mafia: The Old Country, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Borderlands 4 per Google, and as for the definitive, Returnal and Demon’s Souls are all the rage per this reddit discussion. Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are your best bet to get one, or their annual event Day of Play in springtime. Right now, it’s $499.

5 AtGames Legends Pinball TMNT + 3 Months Free PinballNet

Let’s stay in the over the top under the tree moment within the play space, but with a touch of nostalgia. It started with two creators in the ’80s doing pencil sketches to outweird each other with weapon wielding fighter turtles standing upright “the dumbest thing ever.” Turns out it was pretty smart and a sensation was born. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle universe expanded to pinball, and it’s quite expensive to own a pinball machine. (Most are at least $5,000.) But for the megafan, here we are, gooey pepperoni pizza cup slices and all. Now’s the time for pinball wizardry. It’s $1,199.

6 HOVERAir X1 Travel Combo

If you want zoomed out travel shots of you in Santorini when you’re flying solo, this could be your new toy. (You won’t need an instagram spouse to get the money shot.) The thing you get with this is an intuitive self-sufficient piece of tech. It’s UHD 2.7K HDR and 1080P HDR, which is to say it promises smooth sailing video quality, there’s ten different self flying modes and it takes a mere few moments to launch. You can fold it up, and take it with you. It will store up to 32GB of memories, it’s smooth sailing. Luckily it’s FAA registration exempt as well. Best Buy’s selling the same one for $237 so Sam’s Club’s cheaper. It’s $217.00. (That’s $62 shaved off.)

7 Member’s Mark Paradise Cove Dollhouse

This house is party central. What more could one want when one is playing house and aspiring to have an MTV Cribs worthy home one day?It’s rooftop party ready with a pink grill and string lights, game night shindig ready, and there’s even a pink chandelier and pink slide with a social media friendly inflatable flamingo, also pink. There aren’t sufficient reviews on how it all stays snapped into place for this one, but this little girl looks quite happy. So here’s a video on Instagram of what it’s like in person. Someone’s selling it for twice the price on eBay but it’s definitely not cheaper elsewhere. It’s $169.98.