11 Best Target Early Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

It’s more than a week until Thanksgiving, but Target already has some actual Black Friday sales on full display online and in stores. Best Life visited two of the biggest Target locations in New York where the deals are already live. According to sales associates, the prices are likely as low as they’ll go. We put that claim to the test, and Target is passing.

The deals in store skew holiday from cheap plush Hanukkah doughnut and latke stacks topped with a dollop of fluff stuffed sour cream to all the Grinch gear an entire family could want. Real talk only sales associates confirm: Target’s price tags will likely stay put through Cyber Monday. So if you are going to take advantage, now’s the time. How does your shopping plan compare to the rest of the world? As many as 183.4 million people said they intended to shop in stores and online from Turkey Day through December 1, according to The New York Times citing an annual survey conducted by the N.R.F. and Prosper Insights & Analytics. (That’s not much more than last year’s 182 million, but inflation has not deterred everyone.)

Non-deals are definitely out there, so beware of money-making schemes and try to shop with a budget and a clear list of what you actually want. But after scouting around, we can say Target is giving some real weight to this early wave of Black Friday promotions. There are solid savings on the usual suspects—like top standing mixer brands and in-ear headphones—but also surprisingly affordable home accents and gifts that look far more expensive than they are. Here are the eleven best early Black Friday sales at Target.

1 HP DeskJet 2825e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer

As I was doing my annual bake of 250 cookies early, I realized something. I need a printer to print out ingredient and menu lists. Are printers still relevant? They should be. When it’s this cheap, and you slide into ’26 fully juiced up with enough RGB (ink) to last you a couple of months, it’s excellent. Hewlett Packard is among the best printers out there according to Wirecutter. “Nice and compact. Great price,” one reviewer said. It’s $49.99.

2 Sony In-Ear Wired Earbuds

AirPods sold by Apple are known to fit awkwardly and get lost but folks say these Bose bad boys are much comfier. You weirdly can only see the price in cart which doesn’t inspire a lot of credibility, but good thing the brand does. Encouraging: a friend just said they kill it on the noise canceling. Tune out the holiday music and enjoy your walking commute to the tune of your own playlist. Earphones are an excellent Black Friday purchase. Something you already need that’s normally pricy. They’re only $9.99.

3 Amazon Echo Show

Smarten up your daily grind with the sound of your voice with this piece of tech that will send you alarms, snap photos, steam shows and maintain your calendar. Think of it as a companion you can turn off if you’re riding solo this holiday season, which has its benefits. Commanding an assistant even if it’s a feisty one who sometimes misses the mark should cost more, but this one’s within reach and you don’t have to touch it. Just use your voice. It’s $54.99.

4 5 Surprise Transformers Series

Coveted Transformers toys and the tariffs have always been a particularly charged discussion online this year and years before, but this bundle of multiple toys is so reasonable for less than a latte. We think the surprise pack will delight your gift recipient. Opening this egg full of plastic goodies gets you a lot of cute reactions. Budgets are really tight right now and people are working hard so this is my top gift pick for kids who like the franchise even a little because it’s so many gifts in one, and gives you the feel of being surrounded by a ton of presents on Christmas morning. It comes with Optimus Prime and Megatron and stickers for a fun activity. It’s $6.59.

5 Costway 23″ Electric Fireplace Insert with Remote Control Adjustable Flame Color Brightness

Onto something that the Fantastic Four Human Torch would be into that will give you more lasting joy beyond December, fire. And you can adjust the flame. The only retailer that’s selling this exact model for cheaper is Walmart. If you don’t have the budget for an electric fireplace and your fireplace area does not function, consider four or five massive long white candles to fill the space with flickering candlelight.

Savings: save $92.80 (40% off.) It’s $139.

6 Summer Pasture Framed Wall Art Brass

This gift makes a statement. If you have someone fancy on your list who doesn’t shop at Target do this. Tell them you got this at an antique store or stole it from the Louvre Thomas Crown style. We’d spend $38 on the frame alone for its subtle gold wash. Art’s expensive and this looks like an impressionist painting that’s not a gauche ripoff so why not get something that lasts instead of Christmas decor to take your money into the new year? It’s $38.

7 Marble Catchall Tray Off-White

This is a sleek gift. It’s something that looks substantial enough to not be a deal but luckily is one. It’s a boutique worthy selection. This really beautiful, imperfect looking marble tray. The outward corners and the squar shape and the beautiful sand and chestnut brown colors are just doing it for me. Just note that it’s small. “Great quality, will be a piece that lasts a lifetime. Highly recommend,” one reviewer said. It looks like you spent so much more and it’s only $22.

8 KitchenAid Mixer

Here I am the classic baker with an obvious recommendation. But hear me out. Last year, Target was selling its KitchenAid standing mixer for $330, so this is down fairly significantly for a lifesaving product that’s just always been out of reach for me. Now it’s just under $300 which is enough to turn my head. (I’m sono inheriting a used one soon otherwise I could never justify it and beat everything by hand with my death grip on it and life.) Tally up how many electric mixers you’ve spent on if you’re a baker and if you don’t need one, you don’t need one, but they do improve the consistency of meringues and frostings. It’s $299.

9 LEGO Flowers Celebration Gift

People love these things. The LEGO flowers are among the most intricate of all the incredible releases from the Danish company. My boyfriend’s first bouquet for me was LEGO and while I find the whole enterprise a maddening metaphor for life that I insist on doing in one sitting. At least they last. I find having LEGO flowers around the house a bit odd because actual blooms are so precious, but they’re growing in popularity. Observe the LEGO flower stoop that came back for Halloween by popular demand. There’s something pointless inexplicably compelling about getting manual, and having it all fall apart and then having to search for only teeny tiny little pieces when they hide from you. Save just $1.20, but the price is great and the packaging is impressive (9% off.) They’re $12.79.

10 Olivia’s Little World Princess Castle 2-Story Wooden

This half the price slashed off castle house (that’s really a dollhouse but with spires and flags) is a welcome alternative to Barbie’s dream house which was groundbreaking for being about partying and fun instead of homemaking. It has a roof balcony, footed bath, a spiral staircase and a grand piano with sheer bow wrapped curtains. The bathroom has toilet sound effect and the doll gets a swing. People are turning back to tradition so start teaching them early. Princess treatment or nothing. Save $141.91. It’s 50% off. It’s $141.

11 Nutcracker

In an era of regulars, be the Nutcracker who secretly wants to be the sugarplum fairy. I see the Nutcracker ballet every year in person by myself, and I love the opening scene the most when the Nutcracker arrives. I’ve ignored a lot of the Nutcrackers, and apparently consumers like to buy ten of these to set up in their house. You only need one, and make it this one made the cut because he’s doing the absolute most. Look at this absolute monarch of a man with a cake, a cupcake and a lollipop and an illuminated belt to serve as your directional guiding light we suppose. It’s giving servicey energy. You save $24.00 (it’s 11% off.) It’s $196.