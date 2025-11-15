7 Best Lowe’s Early Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

Lowe’s early Black Friday deals are here with major savings on appliances, décor, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to save big at Lowe’s! The home improvement store, which carries everything from tools, paint, and flooring to appliances and holiday decorations, is dropping Black Friday deals early. Right now, you can save big at the store and on Lowe’s website, with many items close to half off. What should you shop for right now, before the best stuff sells out? Here are the 7 best Lowe’s early Black Friday sales.

1 Christmas String Lights Almost Half Off

If you haven’t purchased string lights, head to Lowe’s. Holiday Living 100 -Count 27-ft Multicolor LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights are $4 off, just $4.98 per strand through December 3. Shoppers give them the stamp of approval, noting in reviews that they actually work.

2 Appliances for Up to 50 Percent Off

Lowe’s has a major going on with major appliances, marking them down up to 50 percent. Get this Whirlpool 24.6-cu ft Standard-Depth 36-in Wide Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Water and Ice Dispenser ( Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Finish ) for a staggering $700 off, bringing the price down to $999. “Stylish and functional,” writes a shopper. “Very well made, fantastic water and ice dispensers, well lit, spacious refrigerator part, convenient and plenty on freezer side too,” adds another.

3 Subhead Goes Right Here

I am obsessed with Greenwork products as they feel a litle more user-friendly to me than traditional tools. This Greenworks 1800-PSI 1.2-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure washer with 2 Spray Tips is $40 off right now, bringing the price down to just $99. “I bought the Greenworks 3000 PSI 2.0 GPM pressure washer about a month ago, and it has completely changed how I clean everything around my home. The power is incredible — it blasts away grime, dirt, and even old stains without needing any harsh chemicals. I’ve used it for washing my car, driveway, patio furniture, and siding, and it performs like a professional-grade machine every single time,” a shopper gushes. “Overall, this is hands down one of the best tools I’ve added to my home setup. Greenworks really nailed it with this model — durable, easy to use, and seriously effective. Highly recommend it to anyone who wants pro-level cleaning power without the noise or hassle of gas.”

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

4 Laminate Wood Flooring for Under $0.80

Even flooring is on sale as part of Lowe’s early Black Friday festivities. Style Selections Hennigan Hickory 7-mm T x 7-in W x 50-in L Laminate Wood Flooring ( 26.8-sq ft / Carton ) is $0.20 cents off per square foot, bringing the price down to $0.79. “This laminate flooring was easy to install. More importantly, it was very easy to cut, even at angles. The top layer did not splinter when cut. There were one or two planks that were a little stubborn in terms of fitting in tightly with the adjacent plank, but for the most part, the installation of the flooring was seamless,” writes a shopper.

5 An Indoor/Outdoor Smart Plug

Get everything you need to energize your outdoor and indoor decorations on sale at Lowe’s. This Enbrighten Smart 125-Volt 2 -Outlet Indoor/Outdoor Smart Plug is $6.50 off, now $19.98. It “works good with Alexa,” according to shoppers.

6 A Kohler Toilet for $60 Off

Are you renovating a bathroom or simply replacing your toilet? The KOHLER Elliston White Elongated Chair height 12-in Rough-In WaterSense 1.28 GPF Soft Close 2-piece Toilet is $60 off, on sale for $199. “Never thought I would geek out about a toilet,” writes one shopper. “So far so good. It is really cool, the water channel is open, making it so much easier to clean. For men, don’t flush while sitting down. You will thank me for that later, I promise.”

7 A Balsam Hill Tree on a Budget

Looking for a high-quality tree? Tree Classics by Balsam Hill Classic Fraser 7.5-ft Fir Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor LED Lights is currently just $448. “Balsam Hill quality tree for a great price,” writes a shopper. “Tree is beautiful and well made,” adds another.