7 Best JCPenney Early Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

JCPenney’s early Black Friday deals offer big savings on gifts and home essentials.

Attention shoppers. (Beetlejuice reference!) The JCPenney Black Friday sales are already live and legitimately worth a look, great for friends and family on your gift list. The store’s got a steep selection of things for the home or for on the go that should point blank cost more. Lucky for us, they don’t. Everything’s under $200 with the exception of a firm mattress — that’s more — because if you need a new one, now’s the time to start comparison shopping them. Everything on this list is something you can get a lot of use of instead of a trendy impulse buy, as is always the case with my picks. My taste is impeccable so you’re in good hands.

Take a look below at the seven best JCPenney Black Friday sales.

1 Cuisinart Advantage Tropical 12-pc. Knife

Love these just for you for the price. Alternatively, a rainbow of colors will help you stand out from the gift pile, and Cuisinart’s a trusted name. Consider this for the home cook hosting you this year. “These knives don’t mess around,” insists one reviewer. “The Cuisinart knives are wonderful, pretty and most importantly, I would order them again. They are very sharp,” another said. They’re $26.99

2 Bulova Crystal Womens Crystal Accent Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

For you or for a sparkly gift, a formal timepiece seems fitting given that this is the time of year to take stock. The silver and gold make this quite versatile and it’s glamorous, but still somehow manages to be sporty enough for every day. The mother-of-pearl dial with 60 crystals is the real draw here. Bonus: it’s water-resistant, and it’s $140.

3 Cooks 3-pc. Cast Iron Fry Pan Set

Another set for the home cook in you or in your life. These are three nice sizes and a gift with some weight. We like these for searing and baking on the stove when it’s time to be cozy and cooking. They’re popular enough. “It is of excellent quality and value! I washed it and dried it immediately after wash and oiled it. Used it the first time and was impressed at how easily I was able to cook and clean it afterwards,” one reviewer said. “Love these pans! My food cooks so evenly in them,” another reviewer said. They’re $39.99.

4 Serta Classic Mattress

This is a really low-priced mattress but it passed muster with the reviewers of the New York Times recommendation site, Wirecutter, which noted their meticulous reviewers gave it “praise for its quilted top and cushioned, cloud-like feel in our most recent round of testing” per the dedicated Wirecutter sleep specialists.” As for people who actually slept-drive it, here’s what they said. “Soft top and firm mattress, great for back support and side sleeping, too,” one reviewer said. “Great support for my back and hips,” another reviewer said. It’s $299.

5 iLive Instant-Print HD Digital Camera

I’ve been seeing these at parties everywhere. The analog kids love all things print. It’s got some permanence. And you know I love a brightly colorful toy. This camera has front- and rear-facing cameras and a rechargeable battery. I’m so serious about my snaps that I’d love if I weren’t so digital. It’s not Fuji but the reviews I’m seeing are good. “Awesome pictures! They printed out way better than you thought they would!” one reviewer wrote. (Cranky pug sold separately, probably.) It’s $53.99.

6 Nike Waffle Debut Womens Sneakers

Everyone wants cream and white Nike trainers. I love these with an all-cream outfit for women or a for a man, a cardigan with a ski pattern and those toggles. They should be $100, but that’s why nabbing these for half that is a good idea for a wardrobe staple in dry weather or as a gift that will make people think you love them a lot more. “These have become my favorite style of NIKE! Super comfy!” one reviewer wrote recently. “Really enjoying these shoes! Cute and super comfortable,” another one wrote. They’re $56.

I recently went to an around the world spa in South Brooklyn and the hammam’s and the banyas though unforgettable, did not soothe me lastingly. Why? The inevitable dread of having to brave the cold to hoof it home. It’s all about the at-home treatments. And when you’re done strutting around in Nike’s, or gifting other people, it’s time to calm down. Bringing the joys of the best luxury there is — a pedicure — bedside will do the trick. This is such a lovely way to relax with bubbles as an adult, and for the price, why not treat your feet? It’s only $35.99.