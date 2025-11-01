7 Best New TJ Maxx Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From luxe watch boxes to lined wire bins, these new T.J. Maxx storage finds make organizing easy and chic.

Are you trying to get organized? Before you head to The Container Store, Target, or another more expensive home goods store, check out TJ Maxx. The discount store has a fantastic selection of storage finds and organizational must-haves for your kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, bedroom, and living spaces. From jewelry and sunglasses organizers to bins and baskets, you can find everything you need to get everything sorted. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Luxe Box for Watches and Sunglasses

Looking for a storage solution for all your luxurious accessories, including watches and shades? This BROUK AND CO Sunglasses And Watches Accessory Box, $34.99, is a seriously upscale storage solution. The faux croc box has an embossed finish and velvet lining. It holds four watches and three pairs of sunglasses, and even has a glass lid for viewing.

2 Clear Plastic Drawers

I stick to stackable drawers when organizing smaller items, especially in my closet and bathroom. This set of two ISAAC JACOBS Medium Home Organizer Drawers, $24.99, is multi-purpose, easy to clean, and high-quality.

3 A Plaid Wrapping Paper Bag

If you don’t have a place to store your wrapping paper, this holiday-inspired bag is perfect. MDESIGN Buffalo Plaid Gift Wrap Storage Bag With Handles, $14.99, has a checkered design, dual carry handles, and one exterior velcro pocket.

4 LoveShackFancy Inspired Plastic Bins

If you want that LoveShackFancy vibe but don’t want to spend top dollar, T.J. Maxx has you covered. This ONE DESIGN set of toile plastic bins, $16.99, comes with two printed storage bins in a beautiful blue toile pattern reminiscent of the designer brand. Each has side carry handles for easy transport.

5 A Beautiful Lided Laundry Hamper

If your hamper doesn’t have a lid, you are exposing the world (or whoever is in your space) to your dirty, stinky clothes. This beautiful MADE IN VIETNAM Round Hamper With Open Top And Rice Nut Bottom With Liner is the perfect place to stash dirty laundry.

6 A Cart Organizing Set

Make the most of your storage cart with this clever 9-piece A-La Cart Accessory Kit. The items work with most utility carts and include a small hanging cup, a large hanging cup, a cart pocket, and six cart hooks. It’s perfect for your office, craft room, play room, laundry room, or wherever you use your cart. Get it for $24.99.

7 Lined Wire Bins

Another great laundry room find? This ONE DESIGN Set Of 2 Graphite Wire Bins With Liner, $9.99. I love that they have a removable liner, which is a great way to hide stored items. When the liners get soiled, toss them in the wash for easy cleaning.