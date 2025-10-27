7 Best New TJ Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sure, T.J. Maxx has a great selection of clothes, shoes, and even skincare and makeup items for so much less than retail. But my favorite section to shop at my local store and the website is the home goods section. The discount store offers an extensive curation of everything needed to transform your home from drab to designer-looking. From lamps that look like they should cost a fortune and bedding to liven up your spleeping space to pieces of furniture, you never know what you might find. What should you shop for this week? We have rounded up some of the most sought-after items in the new arrivals section of the store and website. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Beautiful Laura Ashley Lamp

One of the items I always buy at stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods is lamps. The discount stores usually great resources for lighting, selling super expensive-looking lamps for a fraction of the price as traditional retail stores. This LAURA ASHLEY 26in Ceramic Ginger Jar Floral Toile Shade Table Lamp, $59.99 compared to $85, has a removable floral shade with scalloped edging and a turn knob switch. I also love the pretty green color of the base.

2 A Designer Looking Swivel Chair

T.J. Maxx stores generally aren’t big enough to carry large furniture pieces. However, my store typically has a few at any given time. The website, however, holds many options, including this SOLE 24.5×30 Kylie Rolling Caster Wheel Anywhere Chair. Because it is on caster wheels, you can easily roll it around a room. The curved back and cushioned seat make it so comfortable. Get it for $149.99 compared to $225 at other stores.

3 This Rustic Framed Artwork

Another section you should never skip at T.J. Maxx is the wall art. This PETAL LANE 16×12 Vintage Calf Wall Art is beautiful and unique rustic wall art. From the metallic, vintage-designed decorative frame to the beautiful print inside, you can’t go wrong, especially for the price. It’s $24.99, compared to $35 retail. It also includes a sawtooth attachment on the back for hanging on the wall.

4 This Festive, Cozy Comforter Set

Transform your bedroom into a festive space this holiday season with new bedding. This ASPEN Plaid Flannel Comforter Set features a beautiful red and green plaid design. It is super soft and cozy. The Queen size is $79.99, and the King size is $89.99. Each set has a comforter and two shams, the Queen with two Queen shams, and the King with two King shams. If this isn’t your style, browse the store. There are lots of other options for every aesthetic.

5 A Pretty Set of Serena & Lily Looking Lamps

Interior designers love buying lamps by the pair. Matching lamps can bring together any room, including a bedroom (one on each nightstand) or a living room. This KARMA HOME 2pk 26in Ceramic Table Lamps With Woven Rattan Shades gives major Serena & Lily vibes and is a total steal: $129.99, averaging out to $65 each. Just one of these style lamps will set you back hundreds if you pay retail. Each features gorgeous scalloped edges on the rattan shade and a turn knob switch.

6 Cocktail Tables

If you don’t have enough room for a side table next to your sofa, but need something to set drinks on, consider getting some cocktail tables. This KALALOU 2pc Aluminum Drink Tables Set is just $79.99 compared to hundreds of dollars retail. The gold finish looks super luxurious, and I love its architectural feel. These smaller style side tables are also great for placing candles on. And, if you buy them, don’t forget to check out the store’s impressive selection of glasses to place on them.

7 And, This Holiday Throw Pillow

T.J. Maxx is famous for its collection of throw pillows. Even people who splurge on throw pillows head to the discount store for seasonal options, like this VISTA HOME FASHIONS 20×20 Christmas Pillow. This one, in particular, is just $24.99. It features a removable zip cover, which design experts recommend getting, as you can swap out the pillows when they become flat and wash them if they get dirty. If this isn’t your cup of tea, you will find so many other designs at your local store or on the website.