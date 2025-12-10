These 7 new T.J. Maxx gift finds are flying off shelves thanks to big savings and style.

Are you scrambling to cross names off your holiday shopping list? T.J. Maxx to the rescue! The discount store has so many fantastic finds in the new arrivals section, with something for everyone and at every price point. From little tool kits and cigar cases to chef-worthy deep fryers and even a pet ball launcher for Fido, the possibilities are endless. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds shoppers are rushing to grab.

1 An All-Clad Deep Fryer

Are you shopping for a chef? This ALL-CLAD 3.5l Stainless Steel Ez Clean Deep Fryer is luxe enough for the most discerning of cooks. Get it for much less at T.J. Maxx: $179.99, compared to $250 at stores like Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table.

2 An Embossed Cigar Case

If you have a cigar smoker on your list, T.J. Maxx has the perfect gift. This BROUK AND CO Leather Triston 5 Cigar Croc Embossed Travel Case is gorgeous and holds up to five cigars. The interior is cedar-lined with perforated details, while the exterior features a croc embossed design.

3 A Leather Hermes Coffee Table Book

If designer fashion is their game, this GRAPHIC IMAGE Little Book Of Hermes Leather Bound Edition Book will be the perfect addition to their coffee table. The luxurious-looking book is just $69.99 at T.J. Maxx compared to $92 retail. It tells the story of the evolution of the house of the famed fashion house, through beautiful illustrations of the most coveted items and authoritative text by fashion historian Karen Homer.

4 A Luxe Tool Kit

Is the person on your list in need of a tool kit? This BROUK AND CO 28pc Fix It Kit has all the essentials, but packaged in an upgraded set. It includes an adjustable wrench, LED flashlight, cutter, hammer, pair of nose pliers, interchangeable screwdriver handle, assorted hex keys, socket extension, and two precision screwdrivers, all for $34.99.

5 Sneaker Art

They already have so many pairs of sneakers, so why not gift them sneaker art? This OLIVER 20×20 Artsy Sneakers Wall Art, $16.99, features a drippy-looking painting of a pair of Nike Jordan shoes, ready to make a statement on a wall.

6 Luggage for Everyone

Luggage makes a great gift, especially if someone has a trip coming up. T.J. Maxx offers a wide variety, ranging from carry-on and duffel bags to larger checked pieces, at every price point. Get this TUCCI 20in Volo Softside Carry-on Spinner for just $59.99, more than $40 off retail.

7 A Pet Ball Launcher for Fido

Don’t forget about Fido! This CHUCKIT! Classic Pet Ball Launcher makes a great little gift or stocking stuffer for any canine for just $6.99. It allows you hands-free pickup of slobbery tennis balls and has an ergonomic handle for ultimate comfort and control. Comes with one ball.