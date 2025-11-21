7 Best New TJ Maxx Christmas Gifts Under $10 Landing in Stores This Week

TJ Maxx just dropped budget-friendly holiday gifts that look far pricier than they are.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you on a tight budget this holiday season? You don’t have to spend a fortune to get great gifts for everyone on your list, ranging from friends and family to coworkers and even white elephant gifts. TJ Maxx has lots of affordable options, with many less than $15 and some under $10. And we aren’t talking about candles and Chapstick. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx holiday gift finds under $10 landing in stores this week.

1 A Set of Stemless Holiday Wine Glasses

I love this set of two BALSAM AND FIR Berry Stemless Wine Glasses. The $12.99 set of stemless wine glasses makes the perfect hostess gift. Each is 3D and made out of glass. Hand wash only.

2 A Cozy Scarf

There are so many reasonably priced hats, scarves, and gloves at T.J. Maxx that make excellent gifts. This LULLA COLLECTION Printed Midweight Soft Feel Scarf is $12.99. It features a contrast border, fringe trim, and animal print design.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Adorable Betsey Johnson Earrings

Betsey Johnson is having a resurgence, and her new bling collection is unbelievable. Get the BETSEY JOHNSON Nutcracker Heart Mismatched Earrings for just $14.99. The gold toned earrings are embellished with crystals and feature back closures.

4 A Trio of K-Beauty Face Masks

Whether you are looking for stocking stuffers or little gifts to add to gift baskets and bags, there are lots of options at the store and online. DEWGLOW Made In Korea 3ct Dewglow Deep Hydration Collagen Masks set is just $9.99. Each mask hydrates and energizes while fortifying the skin’s barrier, is collagen-infused, helps to tighten pores, and helps achieve a dewy glow.

5 A Wooden Kitchen Play Set for Kids

T.J. Maxx has a great selection of toys, including more upscale options than other stores. This TEAMSON Frankfurt Wooden Cookware And Kitchen Accessories Set, $14.99, is recommended for ages three and up. The 14-piece set includes a pot, a pan, two lids, a spatula, a ladle, knives, forks, plates, salt and pepper shakers, cookware, flatware, and plateware. It allows the child to practice cooking and serving food

6 A Crown Royal Glass and Ice Cube Mold Set

Is your recipient a Crown Royal drinker? I found this clever CROWN ROYAL 2 Glasses With 4 Sphere Ice Mold Set for $12.99, emblazoned with the logo. The set, which comes with glass-etched cups, retails for almost twice as much at other stores.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

7 A Miu Miu Fashion Book

Shopping for a fashionista? You may not be able to afford a designer bag, but for under $10, treat them to a designer book. This WELBECK PUBLISHING Little Book Of Miu Miu is a chic and adorable gift. The 167-page book explores the history of the iconic fashion house, including over 100 images of their most iconic pieces,