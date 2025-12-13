11 Best New TJ Maxx Clothing Finds Under $20 Flying Off Racks

New TJ Maxx arrivals under $20 shoppers are grabbing fast for winter and vacation wear.

Do you need a little wardrobe refresh? Head to T.J. Maxx, where new arrivals are flooding the store’s aisles and the website daily. As the holidays and vacation season near, the discount department store is getting in everything from cold-weather gear to swimsuits and cover-ups perfect for vacation. What should you shop for that is just starting to hit the stores? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx clothing finds under $20 flying off racks.

1 A 2-Pack of Girl’s Leggings

Now is the time to stock up on leggings. I found these CHAMPION Girls 2pk Leggings for just $12.99, just $6.50 per pair. The website features a pink-and-black combo, but you might find other colors in the store. Each pair features brand-logo accents and a banded waist.

2 A Satin Pajama Set

I love all the adorable pajama sets at T.J. Maxx, including this TAHARI Hearts Coat Front Pajama Set. The 2-piece set includes a notch-collar top, a long-sleeve top, and matching pants in a gorgeous heart pattern with a satin finish. Sleep mask included. The set is $19.99.

3 A Dressy Pencil Skirt

You don’t need to spend much on dressy clothes to look sharp. This TAHARI ASL Pencil Skirt is perfect for everything from the office to a dressy dinner. I can’t believe the designer skirt is just $16.99. It features two front pockets and a back slit. The fabric is stretchy, making the skirt comfy for all-day wear.

4 Designer T-Shirts

I have been a fan of Michael Stars shirts for decades. This MICHAEL STARS Skyler Relaxed V-neck Tee is a steal at $16.99. Similar styles from the brand retail for $58 and up. The cotton-slash-model shirt is super soft and comes in a wide range of sizes.

5 And, Some for Men Too

Over in the men’s department, there are lots of new arrivals, including this TOMMY HILFIGER Crew Neck Stretch Short Sleeve Tee, $14.99. The fabric is super soft and stretchy and the design features a ribbed collar.

6 A Flared Leggings Set for Girls

My daughter would love this YOGALICIOUS Big Girls 2pc Seamless Long Sleeve And Flare Leggings Set. It comes in pastel purple and blue, with the top and pants priced at $12.99 each.

7 Swimwear for the Family

If you have a trip planned this holiday season, head to T.J. Maxx, where you can find swimwear for the whole family at unbeatable prices. This HURLEY Little Girls Tankini Two-piece Swimsuit Set is super adorable and just $12.99. I also found women’s bikinis for under $20.

8 Tommy John Boxer Shorts

T.J. Maxx is the best place to get name-brand boxers and briefs at well below retail. This TOMMY JOHN 2pk Boxer Briefs set is $9.99. It includes a white-and-black pair of the brand’s trademark soft, breathable briefs.

9 A Resortwear Cover-Up Set

I love cute coverups. While it may seem early to shop for this type of item, there are deals at T.J. Maxx, including this PQ SWIM Boho Cover-up Collection set for $19.99. I have purchased items from this brand at Bloomingdales, with similar styles selling for triple the price.

10 A Thermal Hoodie for Men

The temperature is dropping, and there is no better time to add some warmth to your wardrobe. T.J. Maxx has a lot of options, including this new HURLEY Felton Thermal Hoodie, half off retail at $19.99. The long-sleeve shirt is made of warm thermal fabric and features a hood and a kangaroo pocket.

11 A Matching Tennis Set

This collection is to-die-for! The NANETTE LEPORE Ribbed Trim Woven Bomber With Polo And Skort Collection, $12.99 to $19.99, features three pieces, all under $30. that can be worn together or separately for a matching look.