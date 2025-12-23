6 Marshalls Rugs That Look Like They Cost Way More Than They Did

These new Marshalls area rugs add warmth, texture, and polish to any room.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Area rugs can make or break a space, and you want to select one carefully for each space in your home. “The room’s size and shape, along with the size and number of furniture pieces, need to be considered before you buy a rug. You don’t want a rug that is too small or too large for a space,” JoAnn Clift, Rugs.com Product Specialist, tells Best Life. “To get the right color and rug design, look for rugs that complement the room’s color palette and style.” Then, taking those design rules, remember they can be broken. “Don’t be afraid to choose what you love and get the rug in the size that you love. Buying a rug is a personal experience, and ultimately, you want a rug that makes you happy,” she says. There are so many new area rugs at Marshalls if you don’t want to break the bank. Here are the 6 best new Marshalls area rugs that tie every room together.

1 An Expensive Looking Wood Blend Scalloped Rug

There are a few designers I gravitate toward at discount stores like Marshalls, and one of them is Rachel Zoe. This RACHEL ZOE 5×8 Wool Blend Scalloped Rug is beautiful and looks much more expensive than it is. Why? It is made of a wool blend, so it doesn’t look or feel as cheap as purely synthetic rugs. It also features scalloped edges and is a neutral color, making it a great option for various aesthetics. Get it for $179.99 compared to $255 retail.

2 A Versatile Jute Blend Rug

Jute rugs are always a great option, as natural fibers don’t look cheap. I love this ERIN GATES 9×12 Jute Blend Area Rug, definitely more of an investment piece. Keep in mind, this rug fits a large space. It is made out of jute and wool, two high-quality, durable materials. It is also a great rug for layering. Get it for $699.99 or pay over $1,000 at other stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Beautiful Washable Patterned Rug

I always feel like you need to be careful with patterned rugs, as so many of them look cheap. This MORRIS & CO.5×7 Washable Hyacinth Area Rug is a fantastic find, if you are on the hunt for a washable rug for a high-traffic area. And, the brand is famous for its upscale patterns. Get it for $79.99 or pay $115 elsewhere.

4 A Faux Cowhide for Layering

Cowhide rugs are another one of my favorites. For decades, I have been styling my home with them. They look especially expensive when layering them over jute rugs. Get this LOLOI 5×7 Faux Cowhide Area Rug for $149.99 compared to $190 at other stores.

5 A Cozy Faux Fur Rug

Rugs are a great way to add texture to a space and faux fur will help make it cozier. This KOOLABURRA BY UGG 27×43 Faux Fur Palmer Rug is just $29.99 and feels so good underneath your feet. It comes in white and silver.

6 A Checkered Shag Rug

Shag rugs are another cozy option, and I love this checkered, neutral option. The BALTA Made In Turkey 5×8 Stella Earth Tones Checkered Area Rug, $99.99 (compared to $145 retail), is a great pattern and fabric for adding dimension to your room.