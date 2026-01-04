Perfect for basic car and household repairs.

Calling all DIYers and backyard mechanics! Harbor Freight just got a fresh shipment of power tools and accessories that will take your next home or car renovation project to new heights. From multipurpose hand tools to durable utility carts, here are the 11 best Harbor Freight new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Bauer 5 Gallon Bucket Tool Bag

Made from water-resistant materials, this Bauer 5 Gallon Bucket Tool Bag ($10) can support up to 25 pounds and is designed with 12 internal pockets as well as 18 exterior compartments.

2 Pittsburgh 50-Watt Hot Stapler Kit

Ideal for automobile and basic household repairs, this Pittsburgh 50-Watt Hot Stapler Kit ($30) can be used on fine, straight, large, curved, inner angular, and external angular cracks.

3 Black Widow by Spectrum Touch-Up Air Spray Gun

The Black Widow by Spectrum Touch-Up Air Spray Gun ($130) has a “forged aluminum body that offers durability with reduced weight, while the ergonomic performance grip enhances control during extended spraying,” per Harbor Freight. It’s recommended for small-area refinishing only.

4 Predator 2500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator

You never know when a power outage might strike. Stay prepared with the Predator 2500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator ($630), which provides up to 10.2 hours of runtime at just 25 percent load. Plus, its noise levels meet national park camping requirements.

5 Icon Ball Peen Dead Blow Hammer

Designed for automotive projects, the Icon Ball Peen Dead Blow Hammer ($65) works for chassis repairs and suspension work, as well as removing brake drums and rotors. The pointed tip reduces rebound for a steadier, precise strike.

6 Franklin 3-Step Folding Step Stool

I use my step stool daily, whether I’m cleaning hard-to-reach surfaces or accessing storage. Not only is the Franklin 3-Step Folding Step Stool ($50) collapsible, but the steps are extra wide, and the feet have slip-resistant covers for added stability.

7 Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Compact Circular Saw

The Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Compact Circular Saw ($100) can slice through 2-inch x 4-inch-thick lumber at 90 degrees with ultimate precision. Plus, it has a built-in dust port for easy cleanup.

8 Bauer Lithium-Ion 8 Amp Battery Charger

The Bauer Lithium-ion 8 Amp Battery Charger ($45) is compatible with all Bauer 20V batteries. Its microprocessor can detect when a battery is overheating, damaged, or overcharging.

9 Icon Master Technician Gloves

Protect your hands from the elements (including hazardous tools and equipment) with a pair of Icon Master Technician Gloves ($25), which also feature touchscreen-friendly fingertips.

10 Maddox Variable-Pin Spanner Wrench

The Maddox Variable-Pin Spanner Wrench ($35) can be adjusted from 1 ¼-inch to five inches, and works with half-inch drive ratchets/breaker bars.

“Nice little set, easy to switch out the pins and adjust the wrench. So far it feels good and has not shown signs of bending or breaking,” says one shopper.

11 Franklin Two-Shelf Utility Cart

This Franklin Two-Shelf Utility Cart ($130) is lightweight, durable, and easy to assemble, according to customers. It has a 500-pound weight capacity and includes separate compartments for tools, hardware, and drinks.