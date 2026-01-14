Major sales are also happening!

Beloved by farmers and ranchers for its wide assortment of livestock products and outdoor equipment, Tractor Supply caters to hands-on living. However, what suburban folks may not know is that the rural lifestyle retailer also has an impressive selection of apparel, kitchenware, and home decor (peep #10 on this list!). Keep reading to discover the 11 best Tractor Supply new arrivals hitting shelves this week—some of which are already on sale!

1 Ridgecut Softshell Wind-Resistant Jacket

Stay toasty warm this winter in the Ridgecut Men’s Softshell Wind-Resistant Jacket (on sale $30) and Ridgecut Women’s Softshell Wind-Resistant Jacket (on sale for $30). It’s made from durable flex fabric, thick fleece, and Toughshield technology that’s both stain- and water-resistant. Store small items in the zippered chest and side pockets.

2 Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit

Each Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit (on sale for $15) comes with hardbaits, skirted jigs and spinnerbaits, soft plastics, and terminal tackle, sourced from the world’s top freshwater bass fishing brands. Also included is an expert guide with insider tips and tricks.

3 Pigs On Trampolines Board Game

Nab this Pigs On Trampolines Board Game for your next family game night while it’s on sale for just $12.

“The kids and adults liked playing the game, they were all laughing and trying so hard to get the pigs [jumping]. Absolutely a fun game,” says a five-star reviewer.

4 Black & Decker 20V Jig Saw

Compatible with both wood and metal, the Black & Decker 20V Jig Saw ($80) has the capacity to make straight, curved, angled, and plunge cuts. The built-in dust blower keeps workspaces clean; 20V MAX PowerConnect battery and charger included.

5 JobSmart 115-Piece Screwdriver Set

Inside this JobSmart 115-Piece Screwdriver Set ($30), you’ll find 23 screwdrivers and eight precision screwdrivers, as well as a pack of hex keys and bits. All 115 pieces are neatly organized in the open-display storage rack, so you can quickly access the tools when duty calls.

6 Eisen 600-Pound Capacity Dump Garden Cart

This Eisen 600-Pound Capacity Dump Garden Cart ($88) is indestructible. The steel trolley has an anti-rust and anti-corrosion coating. It’s equipped with a 180-degree rotating handle and 10-inch noise-reduction pneumatic tires.

7 Ames 3-Piece Flower Bed Prep Set

Get your garden in tip-top shape for spring with the Ames 3-Piece Flower Bed Prep Set ($20), which includes a tiller (for breaking up soil), cultivator (for removing weeds and loosening surface-level soil), and edger (creates clean lines/borders between floral beds, pathways, and lawns).

8 ActiveFlame Mirage 2 Electric Fireplace

The ActiveFlame Mirage 2 Electric Fireplace ($300) is the best of both worlds: You get to bask in warmth and cozy vibes without having to deal with the installation or maintenance that comes with a real-life fireplace. You can display it three different ways—recessed, wall-mounted, or freestanding—depending on your space’s needs.

9 Frye and Co. Women’s Miranda 14 Boot

Made from durable leather, the pull-on Frye and Co. Women’s Miranda 14 Boot ($160) has cushioned insoles for optimal comfort and a two-inch block heel. Choose from four colors, including banana, taupe, black, and saddle.

10 Red Shed Cast-Iron Pan Warmer with Maple Syrup & Pancakes-Scented Wax Melts

The Red Shed Cast-Iron Pan Wax Warmer (on sale for $7) is putting a breakfast-inspired twist on the viral candle warmer trend. Instead of a lamp, this unit features a mini cast-iron pan over a tealight tin. Place the maple syrup- and pancake-scented wax cubes on the pan and watch them melt before your very eyes!

11 Cinmoore WiFi Battery Camera

The Cinmoore WiFi Battery Camera ($72) is equipped with 2.5K HD & Color Night Vision for around-the-clock security, two-way audio, smart playback, and light and sound security alarms to scare off trespassers. Installation is a breeze thanks to the included magnetic stripes for tool-free assembly.