7 Major Hobby Lobby Sales Coming in 2026 That Can Hit 90% Off

If you want to save big at Hobby Lobby, you need to do your homework. Sure, the arts, crafts, home, floral, and more stores offer great deals every day, Monday through Saturday. However, if you want to really save big, you need to know their sale schedule and plan accordingly. Our friends over at The Krazy Coupon Lady recently revealed everything you need to know about Hobby Lobby’s sale schedule. “We’re talking 90% off multiple times a year,” they wrote in a social media post. When should you shop at the store for the best deals? Here are 7 major Hobby Lobby sales coming in 2026 that can hit 90 percent off.

1 Holiday Final Clearance

According to the post, “the post-holiday clearances in January” are among the largest markdowns of the year at Hobby Lobby. From January 2 to 6, the holiday final clearance sale is going on, with prices up to 90% off.

2 Valentine’s Day Final Clearance

Next up for “INSANE” deals is the Valentine’s Day final clearance sale. This usually runs from February 21 to 25. Valentine’s Day items are 40% off in-store from the first week of January through around Valentine’s Day, when prices drop further.

3 Easter Clearance

From March 1st until Easter, get 40 percent off baskets, basket stuffers, decor, Easter grass, eggs, egg-decorating kits, and more. Then, from April 13 to 20th, Easter items are 75 to 90 percent off.

4 Summer Toy Final Clearance

Summer toys are 50-66% off, including outdoor toys and games. The discount will increase to 66% in the first half of July, then to 66% in the second half of the month. Then, from August 1 to 20, take 75 to 90% off

5 Classroom Decor Final Clearance

Teachers can save big on classroom decor at Hobby Lobby. From August 24 to September 1, items such as school-themed ribbon, foam welcome signs, paper garland cutouts, framed encouragement signs, and table decor are 90% off.

6 Early Holiday Clearance

As you probably know, Hobby Lobby begins stocking holiday items as early as summer. From around September 1 through December 14, Christmas is 50 percent off. Then, from December 15 to 31 is the “last minute” holiday clearance, 60 to 80 off.

7 Fall Items on Clearance

Fall items, including Halloween and general fall-themed decor, go on major sale from November 9 to 28, 75 to 90% off.

8 Departments Always on Sale

One thing we love about Hobby Lobby? Some items are always on sale. Custom frames, books, and furniture are ALWAYS 40-50% off.

9 Departments on Sale Every Other Week

Some item categories go on sale every other week. Take 40-50% off decor, florals, crafts, party supplies, paper, and wall frames every other week.