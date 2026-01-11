From spring decor to crafts and faux florals, these Hobby Lobby finds just landed.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

January is in full swing, and Hobby Lobby has already shed most of its Christmas merchandise from stores. This month, the store is filling up with (gasp) spring products, even though we aren’t officially even one month into winter. It’s never to early to start stocking up on the best home decor, though, is it? From doormats to faux flowers and crafts, I found so many great items in the new arrivals section. Here are 7 Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 A Cheery Spring Welcome Mat

I love this Hello Floral Coir Doormat, on sale for $8.39 (from $13.99). Fun fact: All spring decor from Spring Shop is 40 percent off right now. The mat says “Hello” and is covered with colorful flowers. “Superb mat,” writes a shopper in a 5-star review.

2 A Pretty Faux Floral Garland

I took down all my holiday wreaths and am feeling a major loss. Luckily, stores are loading up with wreaths and garlands for spring. The Pastel Daisies Mini Wreath is so pretty and on sale for $8.99. It features a paper-wrapped base embellished with green stems and long leaves with pink, yellow, and peach-colored daisies.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Home Is Where Your Honey Is Sign

I love the adorable signage at Hobby Lobby, which is perfectly cheesy. This Bee Hive Wood Wall Decor reads “Home Is Where Your Honey Is” and is on sale for $8.39. “Very cute,” writes a shopper in a 5-star review posted this week. “This is adorable. I love it. I have it hanging in my kitchen. My husband loves it!”

4 These Birki Dupe Sandals Ready to Be Decorated

Design your own faux Birks using Hobby Lobby’s unbeatable deals. These Double Strap Buckled Slide Sandals are a steal, on sale for $2.75 from $10.99. “I love these so much I purchased 2 more in white and 2 more in blue. They are the most comfortable sandal I ever had on my feet. Please keep getting these in more colors. Also, my size is 2/3 which is so very hard to find,” a shopper writes.

5 Faux Flowers

The faux flower section is in full bloom at Hobby Lobby, and shoppers are loving these Yellow Daffodil Stems, $4.49. “Great looking daffodils. Some of the most real faux daffodils. After I ordered and returned many ugly ones from Amazon these are stunning and huge!” writes a shopper. “These flowers are large and full. I re-vamped an old wreath with these and the dark purple irises. They look gorgeous,” another adds.

6 A Cow and Sunflowers Diamond Painting Kit

This Cow & Sunflowers Diamond Painting Kit is the perfect spring wall art, so get started now. It’s on sale for $5.39. “I Love it so much,” writes a shopper. “Beautiful picture, great price, good quality, and easy to work with and hang with wooden frame!”

7 And, This Framed Painting of Herons

Don’t underestimate the power of Hobby Lobby art. Shoppers maintain this Vintage Herons Wood Wall Decor looks like something out of an art gallery for just $32.99. “This is a beautiful and sophisticated piece of art with some size to it. Love how it elevated my guest bathroom. A plus is how light it is for its size. Easy to hang,” writes a shopper. “Absolutely stunning,” adds another.