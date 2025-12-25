11 Hobby Lobby Finds Shoppers Loved Most in 2025

These viral Hobby Lobby finds became repeat-buy favorites for shoppers in 2025.

It was a great year to be a Hobby Lobby shopper. The store, which is much more than an arts-and-crafts and hobby supply store, was wildly popular in 2025. Shoppers made repeat visits to their local store and also shopped the Hobby Lobby website for everything from amazing candles and Anthropologie dupe mirrors to viral throw pillows and blankets. What were some of the most beloved items of the year? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby finds shoppers loved in 2025.

1 This “Homey” and Neutral Candle

Hobby Lobby’s candle section is legendary. Shoppers love this Darsee & David’s Coconut Milk & Patchouli Jar Candle, $9.99. “I discovered this scent when hunting for a more popular one. It is by far my favorite candle scent I’ve ever owned. It is very rich, but with a sweetness to it. It’s not overly fruity or perfumey or floral. It’s just a perfect balance and smells so homey,” a shopper says.

2 All the Cozy Throw Blankets

Hobby Lobby throw blankets are also legendary, with new patterns dropping every season. One of the latest is this Darsee & David’s Pink Bows Throw Blanket, priced at $7.99. “Soooo good 👍 So cheap and it is good quality it’s not like a small throw blanket it is a pretty decent size for the price. The pattern is to die for and over all 10/10,” writes a shopper.

3 This Viral Round Throw Pillow

Hobby Lobby’s Velvet Round Pillow, $14.49, comes in navy, green, beige, and brown, and went viral this year. The versatile pillow is an excellent addition to beds, sofas, and chairs, and looks a lot more expensive than it is. “I keep going back for more!” says one customer. “I started with a pair of cream ones, then I had to have 2 navy, and most recently I have acquired a pair of the green ones! Absolutely love these. They’re great for back support they’re beautiful, and stay fluffed with all the use. Even my husband agreed!”

4 And, This Textured Zig Zag Pillow

Interior designers favor textured throw pillows, as they add depth to a space. This Zig Zag Pillow is just $11.49. “Beautiful color & texture,” writes a shopper. “Purchased two of these lovely oblong pillows for chairs in my living room. They are the perfect shade of green!” Another agrees. “Beautiful texture of the deep sage green. I bought the only one in the store & went home to order a second,” they wrote.

5 And, the Primrose Dupe Mirror

Hobby Lobby offers several fantastic mirrors, including the Baroque Arch Wood Wall Mirror ($49.99), which is an excellent dupe of the Anthropologie Primrose mirror. “Beautiful, writes a shopper. “This mirror is beautiful, good size for a small vanity and it’s heavier and even feels better quality than the 59.99 one they have (bigger tho).”

6 This Scalloped Table Lamp

One of my favorite Hobby Lobby purchases of the year is the Boho Leaf Ceramic Table Lamp, $21.99, which is perfectly textured and sculpted for an upscale and expensive look. “I bought this cute lamp to add some light in my dining room. I put it on top of a china cabinet and it looks great. I love that it has the switch in the cord since the lamp is up high. I think it looks really nice with my vases. I love the size, color, design, texture and shade. It fits well with my farmhouse table. And I bought the bulbs it recommended at Hobby Lobby,” writes a shopper.

7 Wood Crates

Shoppers stocked up on these Rustic Wood Crates, handy for displaying or storing a variety of items. They are just $22.48, half off the original price.

8 A Farmhouse Style Door

These hanging Barn Door Rustic Wood Wall Decor panels, which were also a big hit at $14.99, offer a farmhouse look. One shopper wrote, “I loved these, so I put two up together in my office. And they came in the color brown!!!”

9 Framed Artwork

Hobby Lobby sells high-quality framed wall hangings, such as this Framed Landscape Easel Back Decor for $6.99. “The frame is exactly as shown inthe photo. Very cute little wall art. Would go perfect in anyone’s collage wall. Only thing is there’s no hook to hang it on the wall, but it’s light enough that you can command strips,” writes a shopper.

10 And, This “Clean and Fresh” Candle

Another winter favorite? Darsee & David’s Citrus & Woodland Sage Jar Candle, $9.99. “Great clean fresh smelling scent. Fills the whole room!” writes a shopper. “Amaaaazing,” adds another. “I need everything that smells like this.”

11 And, These Shelf Decorations

The White Ceramic Loops Sculpture was also a popular item with shoppers, selling for $4.99. “Smaller than expected but, still very cute would recommend!” a shopper writes. It is currently out of stock on the website.