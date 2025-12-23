These stylish Hobby Lobby throw pillows add a luxe look for far less.

Hobby Lobby sells everything from Christmas decor and faux flowers to furniture and arts and crafts. One of the best kept secrets at the store is the extensive selection of throw pillows. And, because Hobby Lobby is famous for its unbeatable deals, throw pillows, along with blankets, rugs, and doormats, are always half off. You have to be careful when buying throw pillows, as some are not only cheap, but look it as well. Here are 10 Hobby Lobby throw pillows that look way more expensive than they are.

1 This Velvet Round Pillow

Hobby Lobby’s Velvet Round Pillow, $14.49, comes in navy, green, beige, and brown and is an excellent addition to beds, sofas, and chairs. “I keep going back for more!” says one customer. “I started with a pair of cream ones, then I had to have 2 navy, and most recently I have acquired a pair of the green ones! Absolutely love these. They’re great for back support they’re beautiful, and stay fluffed with all the use. Even my husband agreed!”

2 A Floral Tuft & Tassel Pillow

Shoppers love the Floral Tuft & Tassel Pillow, on sale for $9.99. “Beautiful pillow,” writes a shopper. “Excellent quality and absolutely beautiful. Definitely has vintage vibes.” Another adds that it is “really nice” in a 5-star review. “The colors are perfect for my room. Now to find a coordinating throw!” they wrote.

3 A Country-Style “Home” Pillow

This Blue & White Home Pillow offers a fresh new look for spring. Get it for $12.99. The country-style pillow reads “Home” on it, and the blue and white colors are super neutral. The discreet back zipper makes the cover easy to remove for quick spot cleaning.

4 A Plaid Pillow That Looks Like It Was “Designed by Joanna Gaines”

This Gray & White Plaid Chenille Throw Pillow features a neutral plaid pattern and is priced at $17.49. “Great seasonal pillows! High quality, nice soft fabric, and loving these for the fall. Wish I would’ve purchased another set for another room in my home. They look like they were designed by Joanna Gaines,” a shopper writes. “Great quality, great design! wonderful plaid, accent pillow, I used in my fall decor and it was great,” adds another.

5 A Textured Pillow in a Deep Sage Green

Interior designers often recommend textured throw pillows because they appear more substantial and add depth to a space. This Zig Zag Pillow is just $11.49. “Beautiful color & texture,” writes a shopper. “Purchased two of these lovely oblong pillows for chairs in my living room. They are the perfect shade of green!” Another agrees. “Beautiful texture of the deep sage green. I bought the only one in the store & went home to order a second,” they wrote.

6 A “Soft, Soft” Faux Fur Pillow

This Ridged Faux Fur Pillow, $8.99, is a steal and is a “soft, soft, fuzzy pillow,” according to shoppers. “I paid approximately eight dollars for this pillow and I’m thrilled with the quality. Plus, it has the furry fabric on both sides, unlike others that just put the furry fabric on one side. If the dimensions and color are right for you, I highly recommend this pillow,” one writes.

7 An Elevated Basic

This basic Woven Pillow is another versatile option that shoppers love for $15.99. “On a whim, while in the store, I bought two of the blue pillows while they were 50% off. I had no idea what a great buy this was. Beautiful denim blue which compliment the same color blue curtains I bought. Only regret; I wish I bought 2 more!” writes a shopper. “Great pillow! Holds shape well and the color is stunning,” adds another.

8 A Pink Bow Pillow

My daughter is obsessed with all bow items, so this Pink Bow Pillow is on her wish list. “I went to Hobby Lobby today to pick up a special order .. I saw this beautiful beautiful pink bow pillow that will totally match my pink bow quilt .. my sheet set my light switch plate.. my trinket bow dish,” writes a shopper about the $12.99 item.

9 And This Faux Leather Pillow That Is “Surprisingly Well Made”

This Faux Leather Pillow is also a great way to add another texture to your space. Get it for $14.49. “These are surprisingly well made. I’ve seen some faux leather pillows that look really cheap. These do not. I would definitely recommend these. Especially for the price,” writes a shopper. “Love these faux leather pillows! No one would ever know there not real leather…look & feel like the real thing! Well-made. Love buying pillows from Hobby Lobby!” adds another.

10 And, This Embroidered Daisies Pillow

For Spring, shoppers recommend the Embroidered Daisies Pillow ($9.49), a “great touch” for Farmhouse-style spaces. “I ordered three of these pillows for a bench in my breakfast room. They are excellent quality and the embroidery makes them look homemade,” one writes.