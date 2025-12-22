11 Best New Hobby Lobby New Year’s Eve Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

All these decorations are under $20.

You might still be making your way through your Naughty & Nice Lists, but New Year’s will be here before you know it—and the last thing you’ll want to be doing on Dec. 26 is shopping for NYE decor and party favors. Get ahead of the curve and stock up on decorations now at Hobby Lobby, where balloon arches, photo props, and more are going for as little as $2.

1 Disco Ball Stir Sticks

Add these Disco Ball Stir Sticks ($3 per six-pack) to your champagne flutes or cocktail glasses for a little added fun as you ring in the new year.

2 2026 Neon Napkins

Is it really a party without themed 2026 Neon Napkins? Snag a 50-count pack for just $6.

3 New Year Party Poppers

At the stroke of midnight, blast these New Year Party Poppers ($6 per 12-pack) and dance in a rain of black, gold, and silver confetti.

4 New Year’s Photo Booth Props

Create memories that will last a lifetime with these funny New Year’s Photo Booth Props. The $6 kit comes with lips, mustaches, fashion accessories, top hats, tiaras, and “Happy New Year!” signs.

5 Balloon Arch Kit

Who doesn’t love a balloon arch? It can be propped as a statement piece in the entryway as guests arrive or used as the backdrop of your DIY photo booth. This Balloon Arch Kit ($7) comes with black and silver balloons, as well as star-shaped gold balloons.

6 Happy New Year Feathered Tiaras

If 2026-shaped glasses aren’t your thing, wear one of these Happy New Year Feathered Tiaras instead. The multi-colored pack comes with four headbands and retails for $6.

7 Happy New Year Party Horn Necklace

Alternatively, keep things ultra low-key with a Happy New Year Party Horn Necklace ($3 each). And if you lose your friends in a crowd, just use the necklace as a locator!

8 Disco Ball LED Lights

Santa Claus has come and gone, so it’s time to swap out your garland for these Disco Ball LED Lights ($10). Their shiny, metallic appearance will cast a magical glow. Best of all, they’re battery-operated, so you aren’t limited to a wall outlet, either.

9 Happy New Year LED Neon Sign

Neon posters experienced a surge in popularity this year. Get in on the action with this Happy New Year LED Neon Sign ($17). Unlike most signs, this one is equipped with a warm white light, so its brilliance is less straining on the eyes.

10 2026 Standing Balloons

These 2026 Standing Balloons ($6) come with a built-in anchor; use them as decor or as photo props.

11 Neon 2026 Novelty Paper Glasses

These Neon 2026 Novelty Paper Glasses are a new year classic. Hobby Lobby is selling them in quantities of eight for only $2. Snag them quickly before they sell out.