From cozy decor to giftable finds, these Hobby Lobby arrivals are just hitting stores.

Hobby Lobby has been bursting with Christmas goodies for months. As the festive holiday approaches, the new arrivals section is starting to feature non-red-and-green items for the months ahead. From wall art and wind chimes to gifts perfect for any holiday, there are many fantastic finds in the store and on the website. What should you shop for? Here are 11 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves this December.

1 An Adorable Initial Keychain

I love this Fluffy Pom Pom Keychain, available in a variety of colors and with initials. It is on sale for $1.79, down from $2.99, and makes a great stocking stuffer. “Show off your standout style with this Fluffy Pom Pom Keychain. This keychain is made out of a furry pom pom with a sparkly plastic letter attached to it. Add it to your purse or backpack for a fun accessory to show off your unique personality!” Hobby Lobby writes.

2 A Beautiful Chime

This Birds & Hearts Metal Wind Chime is a unique item, on sale for $15.99 (from $31.99). “Embrace the tranquility and beauty of the outdoors with this Birds & Hearts Metal Wind Chime! Shaped like a heart formed from a pair of intertwining twigs, this wind chime features a pair of birds perched gracefully on a branch, evoking a sense of serenity and freedom,” Hobby Lobby writes. When a breeze passes through, a sweet melody will sound.

3 A Framed Piglets Art Piece

Oink, oink! If you like piggies, order this Open Road Brands Happy Piglets Wood Wall Decor, on sale for $13.49 as part of the half-off artwork sale. Shoppers adore it. “Super cute! Great photo quality,” writes one.

4 And, This Chicken Art

Another new farmhouse-friendly art piece at Hobby Lobby? The Hobby Lobby Chicken Stare Down Canvas Wall Decor, on sale for $5.49. “This lively artwork depicts a group of quirky chickens, each with their own unique personality, playfully staring down the viewer,” writes the store.

5 New and Returning Candles

Hobby Lobby has lots of new candles and returning favorites, including this Darsee & David’s Coconut Milk & Patchouli Jar Candle. The popular glass jarred candle is $9.99. “I discovered this scent when hunting for a more popular one. It is by far my favorite candle scent I’ve ever owned. It is very rich, but with a sweetness to it. It’s not overly fruity or perfumey or floral. It’s just a perfect balance and smells so homey,” a shopper says.

6 Pretty Picture Frames

Many new frames are arriving daily. I love this Green Tree Gallery Gold Bow Metal Picture Frame, sized to hold a 4″ x 6″ photo. Get it on sale for $6.99 as part of the half-off picture frame sale.

7 And, New Throw Blankets

New throw blanket patterns are also arriving, including this Darsee & David’s Pink Bows Throw Blanket, priced at $7.99. “Soooo good 👍 So cheap and it is good quality it’s not like a small throw blanket it is a pretty decent size for the price. The pattern is to die for and over all 10/10,” writes a shopper.

8 Warm Socks

Can you ever have enough cozy socks? These Cedarwood Threads Clothing Co. Tan & Ivory Fuzzy Crew Socks are perfectly soft and neutral. The set comes with two pairs for $3.99.

9 A Great Gift

This Lighthouse Christian Products I Love That You’re My Friend Mug Gift Set, $10.99, is a great gift for a pal. “My friend loves the mug and the message would buy again,” writes a shopper. “Both of my friends truly loved it!” another added.

10 A Hello Kitty Pin

This Neon Tuesday Hello Kitty Enamel Pin, $5.49, is a must-buy for anyone who is obsessed with the Sanrio kitty. “Amazing,” writes a shopper. “It’s the best pin I own! you should get it.”

11 And, a Candle Warmer Lamp

This Signature Aurora Lamp Candle Wax Warmer, $21.99, is a great flame-free way to enjoy your favorite candle. “This is a game changer for candle lovers. I saw a demonstration on tiktok and knew I had to have one. Not only are these safer but my candle can literally fill the whole house with the fragrance and they’ll last longer. So happy Hobby Lobby has them!” writes a shopper.