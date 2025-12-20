11 Best Five Below Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Hitting Shelves This Week

From self care to crafts, these presents are available just in the nick of time!

With so much on the shelves, it shouldn’t be surprising that Five Below is a great store for finding gifts. Fortunately, that is still the case now that Christmas is just days away. Even shoppers who’ve been procrastinating have plenty of options to check off the remaining people on their lists, with everything from self-care products to karaoke equipment available right now. Read on for the best Five Below last-minute Christmas gifts that are here to save the day.

1. Dani Beauty Skin Care Set

There’s always someone on your list who will appreciate a little bit of self-care. This $7 Dani Beauty skincare set comes with cleanser, toner, facial serum, and under-eye masks that make it an all-in-one pampering option.

2. Karaoke Speaker With Wireless Microphones

Whether you’re a Broadway-level singer or can barely carry a tune, it’s hard to say no when someone hands you the mic during your favorite song. This $25 karaoke speaker setup makes it easy to take your singalong on the road, complete with two wireless microphones and Bluetooth connectivity so you can build your own playlist. The party doesn’t get much better than that!

3. Scented Slime Bar Kit

As a child of the 90s, getting Gak or Floam in my stocking was one of the most exciting presents possible. This $6 slime kit brings that same joy to another generation. What’s even better is that it brings a DIY element, allowing them to pick the color, scent, and added decorations that will make their goopy treats truly their own.

4. Winnie The Pooh Wireless Earbuds

Everyone always needs a backup or replacement pair of headphones for when they inevitably lose or forget to charge theirs. At just $10, these Winnie the Pooh Bluetooth earbuds are the perfect stocking stuffer for the Disney fan in your life.

5. Smoke & Mirrors Lip Vault Set

When you’re looking for last-minute gifts, it’s always nice to have a safe bet option. That’s where this Smoke & Mirrors lip vault set comes in handy: It’s complete with five coconut oil-infused lip oils that soothe and repair, as well as five vitamin E-infused lip glosses in a wide range of colors. With 10 options in all for just $5, it’s hard to beat it!

6. My Little Pony Craft Kit Set

Hands-on toys can make the perfect gifts for kids who could use a little time away from their devices and screens. This creative My Little Pony craft kit comes with everything they’ll need to make their new plush friend, including stuffing, a needle, thread, and even a birth certificate to commemorate the occasion. And it’s only $6.

7. NFL Logo Footballs

Sports paraphernalia makes for one of the easiest last-minute gifts that will still land with your recipients. At Five Below, you can get your hands on both footballs ($15) and gloves ($5) labeled with your giftee’s favorite NFL teams. Just don’t create any drama by accidentally swapping the gift tags for that Packers fan and Vikings fan on your list!

8. Foodiez Cat Toys

Your furry friends deserve to enjoy Christmas just as much as you do! Help them get in on the Christmas morning festivities with this set of adorable Foodiez cat toys. The set of three runs for just $5.

9. Mini Journal Set

It’s safe to say that no one ever has as many notebooks as they actually need. For $4, you can get a set of three mini journals that are perfect for jotting notes, creating shopping lists, or writing reminders.

10. Digital Photo Frame

A static photo frame might be a foolproof present, but having one that cycles through tons of photos is even better! However, the best part about this digital photo frame ($20) is that it can also function as a calendar and alarm clock while still displaying photos, making it the perfect bedside or desktop addition.

11. Faux Fur Blanket

Everyone is trying to get comfy during the holidays. Why not give the gift of coziness with this $7 faux fur blanket? It’s perfect for anyone who loves to curl up on the couch and binge movies or for bookworms who can’t put down their latest page turner.