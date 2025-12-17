11 Best New Cracker Barrel Gifts That Feel Thoughtful at the Last Minute

These Cracker Barrel gifts feel thoughtful and personal, even when bought at the last minute.

One of the things I love about shopping at the Cracker Barrel? The majority of items sold at the Country Store-themed shop and its accompanying website feel warm, homey, and, well, thoughtful. If you are shopping for last-minute holiday gifts, you can do so without your recipient feeling it was a last-ditch effort. What should you buy this week, before Christmas, for everyone on your list? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel gifts that feel thoughtful at the last minute.

1 A Rooster Cutting Board

Get a functional kitchen gift that feels custom. This Rooster Wood Cutting Board is not just your average wood board. It combines practical functionality with decorative, down-home country flair. Get the board for $19.99, which is perfect for everyday chopping, slicing, or serving. Whether used as a prep surface or displayed as rustic kitchen decor, this board adds warmth and personality to your culinary space.

2 Harry Potter Gifts

Shopping for a Potterhead is easy at Cracker Barrel, which offers a wide selection of gift ideas inspired by the book and movie franchise. From a Harry Potter Paint with Water Book for $15.99 and a Harry Potter Word Search for $14.99 to a Harry Potter Castle Cocoa and Mug Set, $14.99, and even a Hogwarts Castle Black Long Sleeve Tee, $26.99, find the perfect item for your fan at the store.

3 Cracker Barrel Pancake and Syrup

Regular Cracker Barrel diners will be excited to get this Cracker Barrel Breakfast Bundle, exclusive to Cracker Barrel, for $15.98. It comes with a 12oz. A bottle of 100% Pure Natural Syrup and a 2-pound box of Buttermilk Pancake Mix.

4 Dionis Products

Looking for a beauty care product for someone on your list? This Dionis® Youth Boosting Sea Treasure 2 Oz. Hand Cream is $19.99 and is formulated with ingredients such as squalane and peptides to deeply hydrate and soften hands and cuticles, restoring the skin’s natural suppleness. The store has lots of other skincare products from the collection.

5 Beautiful Frames

This beautiful, ornate frame at Cracker Barrel is selling out fast. The Gold Photo Frame, $9.99, has a detailed design and can be placed on any table, desk, or shelf. “STUNNING!” writes a shopper. “Really love this frame.” They note that it is only appropriate for horizontal photos.

6 A Ceramic Butterfly Figurine

Make a butterfly lover’s holiday special with this Ceramic Butterfly Figurine, featuring floral designs to make their heart flutter. “Lovely piece . Would show off much better if shown against a different background color. Very pretty in person,” writes a happy shopper.

7 A Kitty Glitter Globe

Glitter globes are Cracker Barrel collectors’ items. This Acrylic Cat On Pillow Glitter Globe will be the cat’s meow on Christmas morning for any feline friend. The pillow lights up and glitters, while the kitty sleeps peacefully.

8 A Deja Moo Tumbler

They will get a chuckle out of this Deja Moo 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99. “I’ve heard this bull before,” reads the mug, which is hand-wash only. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” writes Cracker Barrel.

9 Chicken Socks

If they have a thing for roosters and hens, this pair of socks will warm their heart and feet. The Gray Chicken Crew Socks, $7.99 bring barnyard charm to everyday style. “Crafted in soft, breathable fabric with a snug crew fit, these socks feature whimsical chicken motifs against a versatile gray backdrop,” writes Cracker Barrel.

10 A Toy Fishing Set

They can fish all day, every day with this Catch of the Day Bass Fishing Set, $34.99. The adorable skill game lets children play like real fishermen. The battery-operated bass can be placed in a bathtub, pool, or pond. The bass dives and floats to the surface, and its mouth opens and closes. Once caught on the magnetic lure, it can be reeled in like a real fish!

11 Die-Cast Vehicles

Die-cast vehicles make good stocking stuffers for car lovers, and Cracker Barrel has the category covered. Get the Volkswagen Blue T2 Van Die-Cast on sale for $17.49 or the 1964 1/2 Green Ford Mustang Convertible Die-Cast for the same price. But hurry! Other cars have already sold out.