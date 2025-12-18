Shop books, games, and cozy knits.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For the most unique holiday gifts, Barnes & Noble has everyone on your list covered. We found items for bookworms, puzzle masters, game night enthusiasts, and young readers. Here are the 11 best new Barnes & Noble gift finds flying off shelves this week. Beware of sell-out risk—items are going fast!

1 Good Things by Samin Nosrat

Chef Samin Nosrat is back with her fourth cookbook, Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love, which features 125 recipes from comfort foods to dinner party entrees. Get the cookbook for the foodie or hostess in your life for just $45.

2 Growing Home by Beth Ferry

Young bookworms will adore Beth Ferry‘s Growing Home ($18), a children’s picture book about talking houseplants and pets. (Recommended for ages six to nine.)

3 Telestrations

Telestrations ($32) is a game of part charades, part telephone. It’s “so easy to learn,” “great for all ages,” and “a game that can be played again and again endlessly,” according to shoppers. The game supports up to eight players—did someone say game night?

4 Blue Fairisle Chenille Reading Socks

Grab this cozy pair of Blue Fairisle Chenille Reading Socks ($20) as a stocking stuffer or gift it with a book. The chunky knit socks are lined with faux fur and have non-skid bottoms.

5 2026 Paper Source Cattitude Bookmark Calendar

This two-in-one “Cattitude” Poster from Paper Source ($15) doubles as both a mini 2026 calendar and a bookmark. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving.

6 Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles

Although fun and entertaining, box puzzles take up too much real estate—especially if you’re someone like me, who doesn’t complete them in one sitting. The Murdoku: 80 Murder Mystery Logic Puzzles ($19) is the perfect on-the-go solution, and puzzles get more complicated as you advance.

7 Tea Storage Box

How gorgeous is this book-shaped Tea Storage Box ($30) with gold-sprayed edges? It has six sections for organizing tea bags and loose-leaf blends, along with wooden stirring spoons.

8 Book Club Wine Kit

Get the book party started with this Book Club Wine Kit ($25), which features four coasters, book-themed wine charms, and various book prompts to spark interesting conversation.

9 Murder by Cheesecake by Rachel Ekstrom Courage

Part of the Golden Girls Cozy Mystery universe, Murder by Cheesecake ($17) follows the girl gang as they work to solve a murder mystery in Miami.

10 Polar Bear Winter Set (Kids)

Shopping for a niece or nephew? Kids will love these Polar Bear Hat & Mitten Set ($23) and Polar Bear Slippers ($17). The cozy set is suitable for ages three to six.

11 Meal Planner

Equipped with a magnetic back for easy display, the Meal Prep calendar ($15) has 50 perforated pages that make planning breakfast, lunch, and dinner a breeze.