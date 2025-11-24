11 Best New Barnes & Noble Gift Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

The book store has goodies for readers, home chefs, puzzlers, and more.

As holiday shopping starts to ramp up, Barnes & Noble has quietly become one of the most surprising places to score thoughtful, ready-to-gift finds. This week, the bookseller rolled out a fresh batch of seasonal goodies—from cozy home items to clever bookish accessories—that shoppers are snapping up fast. If you’re looking for presents that feel personal without the guesswork, these are the new Barnes & Noble gift picks flying off shelves right now.

1 This cozy reading blanket

One of the most annoying things about reading in the wintertime is trying to hold your book while snuggling under a blanket. Enter this gray knit reading blanket ($40).

The product description says it’s “like your favorite sweatshirt but better” and that it has “a roomy hood and easy armholes.” This would also work well for using your laptop, doing a crossword puzzle, or even moving about the house doing chores.

2 These handy wine charcuterie boards

Speaking of annoying things: Don’t you hate being at an event and trying to balance your wine glass and plate of appetizers? These acacia wood wine charcuterie boards hold your wine glass, so you can snack and sip with one hand free.” They’re a perfect gift for the host with the most in your life. A set of two is $25.

3 A complete comfort-food cookbook

Ree Drummond, better known as the Pioneer Woman, has been gracing American television screens since her cooking show first premiered on Food Network in 2011. Now, she’s taken all of her greatest hits and compiled them into the ultimate comfort-food cookbook.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks-The Essential Recipes is normally $32.50, but at the time of writing, it was marked down to $16.25. Gift this to anyone who likes mac and cheese, chocolate sheet cakes, meatloaf, or pancakes.

4 A calendar for the NYT Games obsessed person

Every day, my mom and I send each other our scores for all The New York Times games, from Wordle to Connections to the Mini Crossword. If you know someone who’s equally obsessed with these puzzles, get them this 2026 New York Times Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar ($18).

5 This nostalgic Peanuts puzzle

A Charlie Brown Christmas is one of the most nostalgic holiday movies. If you know someone who watches it religiously every year, they’ll love this $20 Peanuts Christmas Caroling 1000 Piece Puzzle.

6 The prettiest set of office supplies

Whether someone works from home or goes into the office, they’ll appreciate this pretty Rifle Paper office supply set. The $34 box includes a pad of paper, magnets, enamel paper clips, gold push pins, pencils, and more.

7 Wicked bookmarks

With the second installment of the Wicked film series officially out, the musical-turned-movie is on everyone’s radar. This Glinda & Elphaba Bookmark Set ($20) comes with two leatherette bookmarks featuring gold chains and tassels.

8 These microwavable aromatherapy slippers

Cold feet are the worst, but these microwavable aromatherapy slippers can help with that, along with providing a needed dose of relaxation. These $33 Marshmallow Gray Warmies Slippers “are fully microwavable and gently scented with real French lavender.” They have memory foam soles and are a great gift for anyone who works on their feet.

9 A candle that also grows a tree

Who doesn’t love a pine-scented candle around the holidays? They’re a dime a dozen, but this $30 Plant the Box Rustic Pine Candle has a little something special: It comes in “plantable, bio-degradable, seed-infused packaging that will grow a pine tree.”

10 This coffee table book for Formula 1 lovers

Over the past five years, Formula 1 has exploded in popularity in the U.S. If you know someone who’s a long-time or new die-hard fan, this coffee table book makes a unique gift. Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1 is $30.

11 These bookends for plant parents

As someone whose shelves are filled with both books and plants, I would love to receive these $20 planter bookends. And don’t worry, the design is fool-proof: “When your plants get thirsty, simply slide the pot up from the metal base for mess-free watering.”