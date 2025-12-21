10 Hobby Lobby Throw Blankets That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

These cozy Hobby Lobby throws look luxe but cost far less than you’d expect.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for throw blankets at Hobby Lobby you are missing out. The store, which carries everything from arts and crafts and holiday decorations to furniture, has an entire aisle dedicated to throw blankets. Not only are they all super cozy, but every one of them is a steal of a deal. Like throw pillows, blankets are always half off. Which should you shop for? Here are 10 Hobby Lobby throw blankets shoppers buy every winter.

1 A White Faux Fur Blanket People Buy on Repeat

This Shaggy Faux Fur Berber Throw Blanket is on sale for $12.99 at Hobby Lobby, and shoppers are obsessed. “I am on my way now to go buy a few more of these. I got one two weeks ago when they were half off and almost went back last week to pay full price for more of them ! I’m so happy they’re on sale again but they’re worth full price for sure,” one shopper says. “Truly the best blanket,” writes another. “I’ve owned a lot of blankets in my life. Believe me when I say this is one of the best! It was gifted to me by a friend and it became an instant favorite in my house. I had family over for the holidays and everyone wanted this blanket!”

2 A Preppy New Bow Blanket

This Darsee & David’s Pink Bows Throw Blanket, priced at $7.99, is perfect for after the holidays. “Soooo good 👍 So cheap and it is good quality it’s not like a small throw blanket it is a pretty decent size for the price. The pattern is to die for and over all 10/10,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Western Holiday Blanket for 60 Percent Off

Hobby Lobby always has a great selection of cozy throw blankets. All holiday designs, including this Cowboy Boot Throw Blanket, are 60% off now. It is on sale for $7.20. It’s soft, fuzzy, and has a fun Western vibe.

4 A “Soft and Plush” Lap Blanket

This soft and cozy $7.99 Darsee & David blanket is always a hit with shoppers. “I love mine! Colors very vibrant and go well with my Fall decor. Washed up great. Very soft and plush. A nice size, not too big and bulky. A perfect lap blanket while watching TV and reading,” writes a shopper.

5 A Luxurious Faux Rabbit Fur Throw

I love the luxe, elevated look and feel of this Darsee & David’s Channeled Rabbit Faux Fur Throw Blanket, just $12.99 on sale. “I bought 2 of these last year and they are super soft/cuddly and the fur side gives a luxurious look to it as I bought the black so there is a nice sheen to it. Bought them when they were on sale so they were a super bargain; highly recommend,” a shopper writes.

6 A Shaggy Faux Fur Blanket with Two Layers

Another popular blanket with shoppers? This Shaggy Faux Fur Berber Throw Blanket, $12.99. One repeat shopper maintains they are “so soft” and “lightweight yet cozy and warm. There’s a bit of stretch. It has two layers. One side is furry,” they write. “The other side is sherpa. As a woman woman dealing with perimenopausal night sweats, it’s all I sleep under at night.”

7 A Pastel Tie-Dye Throw That Feels Like Pottery Barn Kids

Shopping for a girl? This Hobby Lobby Pastel Tie-Dye Fleece Throw Blanket, $11.49, gives all the Pottery Barn Kids feels for a fraction of the price. “I absolutely love this throw blanket. It’s soft and very warm,” writes a shopper.

8 A “Thick” and “Very Soft” Retro Print Blanket

This Darsee & David’s Checkerboard Curl Throw Blanket is giving vintage vibes. “I am a blanket girlie and I absolutely love this blanket and a few others I got with the same material. They are so soft and cozy feeling. I would 100% recommend this blanket,” writes a shopper. “I’m actually going to order a 2nd because I love it so much! Nice, thick and very soft. It has held up well after many washes too!” another shopper adds.

9 A Cuddly Cow Print Blanket

You won’t want to moooove off the couch once you are curled up in this Darsee & David’s Cow Print Fleece Throw Blanket, on sale for $11.49. This soft blanket is made with glazed fleece, which gives its plush base a subtle sheen. Pair it with matching pillows for a charming country-themed aesthetic.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

10 A “Soft” and “Lovely” Fleece Throw

Shoppers are obsessed with the Braided Fleece Throw Blanket, priced at $6.99 and available in a range of fun colors. “I bought this throw in-store at Xmas time during a 50% off sale. A great deal for $7! It is very soft and a nice size. I chose the sage green color (they call it Olive), but the other colors were also lovely. Wish I’d gotten the tan and rust too,” writes a shopper.