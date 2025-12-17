7 Best Hobby Lobby Decor Finds This Week, According to Pro Designers

Interior designers reveal the Hobby Lobby decor finds that look high-end for less.

Hobby Lobby certainly has no shortage of decorations. From everyday items to seasonal finds, Hobby Lobby has quite the selection. Whether you’re looking for plants and art, or furniture and lamps, Hobby Lobby has quite the selection. I spoke with Colleen Bennett, the Founder and Principal Designer at CBB Design Firm, to get her expert opinion on what shoppers should keep an eye out for while at Hobby Lobby looking for home decor items.

1 Decorative Plants

Decorative plants add greenery and fill in empty space that needs some love throughout your house. “Plants provide life and energy to any space they are added to,” Bennett said. “Faux plants have become a great way to keep your space lively without worrying about plant care. Hobby Lobby has great finds that are comparable to the faux plants [of] higher end brands.”

2 Rustic Vase

A rustic vase adds texture and depth. “Rustic, old school style vases have been a staple piece in high end homes for centuries,” Bennett said. “This vase takes that inspiration and gives it back at an affordable price. Combined with the faux plant selections these vases can accent into space.”

3 Vintage Style Artwork

While decorating, vintage style artwork can add so much to a wall in need of soft weathered color and character. “Finding the perfect art piece can be expensive and time consuming,” Bennett said. “Hobby Lobby has some great pieces that emulate [classic] styles at a much lower price.”

4 Black Floating Frames

Black floating frames are moody, yet simple. An ideal way to decorate your walls with art and photos according to Colleen Bennett. “A solid choice for a gallery wall or minimalist display grouping; black framing stays crisp and modern,” Bennett said.

5 Gold Accent Mirrors

Adding gold accent mirrors to your home keeps things looking classic, but special. “Gold has been a staple accent color for the past few years and we have implemented it into many of our client’s homes,” Bennett said. “Hobby Lobby has great picks like this round gold mirror to add a decorative pop of color to your space.”

6 Entryway Furniture

Add some entryway furniture to spruce up your home, add storage, and act as a landing for keys or mail. “Console tables serve as a pivotal part of an entryway in any home,” Bennett said. “This vintage inspired console table can be dressed up or down to fit any home from modern or farmhouse.”

7 Ceramic Table Lamp

A ceramic table lamp is a great way to add a subtle touch of structure and soft lighting to a corner of the home that can use a little something more. “This table lamp is a staple piece that can be used in any space from living room to bedroom,” Bennett said. “We even have this exact lamp in our showroom and it fits in any place we stage it in!”